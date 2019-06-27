Mom + Pop Music Appoints Suzanna Slavin as Director of A&R

Today, Mom + Pop Music has appointed Suzanna Slavin as Director of A&R. Suzanna began her career at Mom + Pop as an intern in 2013, eventually landing a full-time job in January 2014. Working alongside Mom + Pop Founder and Co-President, Michael Goldstone as his Executive Assistant/A&R scout, she began to research and pitch viable new talent while building a presence in the music scene by attending shows and scouting new talent. As her career progressed, she began to do A&R coordination across the entire Mom + Pop roster.

In 2016 Suzanna was promoted to A&R Manager. At that time, she'd brought forth Australian artist, Tash Sultana and played an instrumental role in her signing. Additionally, she has been vital in the signings of French producer/multi-instrumentalist, FKJ and GRAMMY-nominated electronic artist, Tycho. "Suzanna's career here has continued to grow as we've grown as a label," says Goldstone. "In her 6+ years with us, her contributions are immeasurable. Her approach and taste is something we value and deeply respect. We look forward to having Suzanna on our team for years to come and her rapid ascent to the next level!"

Mom + Pop Music was started in 2008 and is run by Founder Michael Goldstone and Co-President Thaddeus Rudd. "Our ambition for Mom + Pop has been and always will be to build a collaborative label with transparency and sincere respect for our artist's creative controls," says Goldstone. In 2014 they signed Australian artists Flume and Courtney Barnett. Flume went on to win the GRAMMY award for Best Electronic Album for Skin, Courtney Barnett performed on the 2016 Saturday Night Live season finale and received a GRAMMY Award nomination for Best New Artist. Mom + Pop's current roster is comprised of incredible artists like Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett, Tycho, Tash Sultana, Alina Baraz, Alice Merton, Sunflower Bean, Ashe, Jai Wolf, Hinds, Tom Morello, FKJ and more. Their roster has historically included Andrew Bird, Metric, Sleigh Bells, Ingrid Michaelson and Jagwar Ma. .





