Molly Tuttle Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 65th GRAMMY Awards

Molly Tuttle won Best Bluegrass Album at last night's 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her acclaimed record, Crooked Tree.

Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas, Crooked Tree explores Tuttle's love of bluegrass and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski and Gillian Welch.

Released last spring via Nonesuch Records, the album landed on several "Best of 2022" lists including NPR Music, Premier Guitar, No Depression, PopMatters, Wide Open Country, The Bluegrass Situation and many more.

Following the release, Tuttle unveiled a digital deluxe version of the album this past fall, which features renditions of the Grateful Dead's "Dire Wolf," and traditional folk song, "Cold Rain and Snow," also made famous by the Grateful Dead, as well as live versions of album tracks "Dooley's Farm" (feat. Jerry Douglas) and "Castilleja."

In celebration of the record, Tuttle was recently featured on NPR's All Things Considered and PBS NewsHour, while she and her band, Golden Highway-Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo)-have also performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "CBS Saturday Morning" as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series."

Tuttle and Golden Highway will continue to tour through this fall including upcoming headline shows at Menlo Park's The Guild Theatre, Dallas' The Kessler Theater and Houston's The Heights Theater, while Tuttle will join Old Crow Medicine for select dates later this month. The band will also perform at several major festivals this year including New Orleans Jazz Festival, Railbird Music Festival and Bonnaroo. See below for complete itinerary.

Raised in Northern California, Tuttle moved to Nashville in 2015. In the years since, she has released two full length albums: her 2019 debut, When You're Ready, and ...but i'd rather be with you, a covers album released in 2020.

NPR Music praised When You're Ready saying, "Tuttle applies remarkable precision to her pursuit of clarity ... handsomely crafted melodies that gently insinuate themselves into the memory," while the Wall Street Journal noted Tuttle's "stunning acoustic guitar-picking" and called the album "invigorating, mature and attention-grabbing."

The New Yorkersaid of ...but i'd rather be with you, "the record's star is 'She's a Rainbow'...in Tuttle's reading, the song uses a bluegrass spirit to look to the past-and a feminist allegiance to peek at the future."

An award-winning artist, Tuttle was named Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards and Guitar Player of the Year at the IBMAs in both 2017 and 2018, the first woman to receive the honor.

She was also recently selected as one of "The Hottest Guitarists in the World Right Now" by Guitar World. Tuttle has performed around the world, including shows with Sam Bush, Béla Fleck, Hiss Golden Messenger, Jason Isbell, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Dwight Yoakam as well as at several major festivals including Bonnaroo, Newport Folk, and Pilgrimage.

Tour Dates

February 14-Nashville, TN-Analog at the Hutton Hotel

February 24-Hiawassee, GA-Anderson Music Hall*

February 25-Roanoke, VA-Berglund Performing Arts Center*

February 26-Norfolk, VA-The NorVa*

March 4-Northampton, MA-Back Porch Music Festival

March 5-Fall River, MA-Narrows Center for the Arts

March 24-Charleston Farms, SC-Charleston Bluegrass Festival

March 25-Live Oak, FL-Suwanee Spring Reunion 2023

March 30-Bakersfield, CA-Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

March 31-Olympic Valley, CA-WinterWonderGrass Music & Brew Festival

April 1-Menlo Park, CA-The Guild Theatre

April 20-Dallas, TX-The Kessler Theater

April 21-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater

April 22-Dale, TX-Old Settler's Music Festival

May 5-New Orleans, LA-New Orleans Jazz Festival

May 12-Huntersville, NC-North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival

June 4-Lexington, KY-Railbird Music Festival 2023

June 15-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo

June 16-Grass Valley, CA-Father's Day Festival 2023

June 21-Owensboro, KY-ROMP 2023

July 14-Whitefish, MT-Under the Big Sky Music & Arts Festival

August 19-Wellston, MI-Hoxeyville Music Festival

*supporting Old Crow Medicine Show