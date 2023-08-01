Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Confirm 'Next Rodeo' Headline Tour

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Molly Tuttle and her band, Golden Highway, will embark on their east coast “Next Rodeo” tour in November, with stops at New York City’s Brooklyn Made, Burlington’s Higher Ground Ballroom, Albany’s The Egg, Ardmore’s Ardmore Music Hall and Washington DC’s 9:30 Club, among others.

Tickets for the “Next Rodeo” dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, August 2 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, August 4 at 10:00am local time. Ticket details can be found at www.mollytuttlemusic.com/tour.

The newly confirmed shows follow the band’s west coast “Road to El Dorado” run, which includes stops at Portland’s Aladdin Theatre, Seattle’s Crocodile, Boise’s Knitting Factory, Salt Lake City’s Commonwealth Room and Denver’s Cervantes Other Side, among others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

The upcoming performances celebrate Tuttle’s new album, City of Gold, which was released last month on Nonesuch Records (stream/purchase here) to critical praise. Once again produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas, City of Gold was inspired by Tuttle’s constant touring with Golden Highway these past few years and follows her 2022 record, Crooked Tree, which won Best Bluegrass Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The new album arrives during a triumphant year for Tuttle, who is nominated for seven awards at the 2023 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Guitar Player of the Year, Album of the Year (Crooked Tree), Song of the Year (“Crooked Tree”), Instrumental Group of the Year and Collaborative Recording of the Year (“From My Mountain [Calling You]” with Peter Rowan Linsday Lou). Golden Highway bandmember Bronwyn Keith-Hynes is also nominated for Fiddle Player of the Year.

Reflecting on City of Gold, Tuttle shares, “When I was a kid, we took a field trip to Coloma, CA to learn about the gold rush. I’ll never forget the dusty hills and the grizzled old miner who showed us the nugget around his neck. Just like gold fever, music has always captivated me, captured my heart, and driven me to great lengths to explore its depths. On my new album I dug deep as a songwriter (with Ketch Secor) and co-producer (with Jerry Douglas) and surfaced with a record that celebrates the music of my heart, my life, the land where I grew up, and the stories I heard along the way.

I made this record with my band Golden Highway after playing over 100 shows across the country last year. On the road and in the studio, we are inspired by artists such as John Hartford, Gillian Welch and Peter Rowan to name a few, whose records are like family albums to us. Just like them, on this album we chart some new territory along some old familiar ground. The songs span from breakdowns to ballads, fairytales and fiddle tunes, from Yosemite up to the Gold Country and out beyond the mountains. That visit to Coloma, site of California’s first gold strike is where I first heard about El Dorado, the city of gold. Playing music can take you to a place that is just as precious. I hope you like this record!”

In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Golden Highway is Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals).

Raised in Northern California, Tuttle moved to Nashville in 2015. In the years since, she’s been nominated for Best New Artist at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, won Album of the Year at the 2023 International Folk Music Awards, Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards and Guitar Player of the Year at the IBMAs in both 2017 and 2018, the first woman to receive the honor.

Tuttle has performed around the world, including shows with Sam Bush, Béla Fleck, Hiss Golden Messenger, Jason Isbell, Old Crow Medicine Show and Dwight Yoakam as well as at several major festivals including Newport Folk Festival and Pilgrimage.

MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, August 4 at 10am local time

August 3—Corning, CA—Rolling Hills Casino

August 4—Stateline, NV—Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

August 8—Bozeman, MT—Rialto Bozeman

August 9—Bonner, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater+

August 12—Edmonton, AB—Edmonton Folk Music Festival

August 18—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

August 19—Wellston, MI—Hoxeyville Music Festival

August 21—Richmond, VA—Virginia Credit Union Live^

August 22—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Music Center^

August 24—Bloomington, IN—Switchyard Park Thursday Night Summer Music Series

August 25—New Braunfels, TX—Whitewater Amphitheatre‡

August 26—Lawrence, KS—Kaw River Roots 2023

September 1—Quincy, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre#

September 8—Nashville, TN—Under the Stars Concert Series at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

September 15—Flagstaff, AZ—Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass & Acoustic Music Festival

September 21—Nashville, TN—Tommy’s Emmanuel Guitar Camp USA

September 24—Los Angeles, CA—Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival

September 26—Blacksburg, VA—Lyric Theatre

September 30—Raleigh, NC—IBMA’s World of Bluegrass

October 1—Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theatre

October 6—Monterey, CA—Rebels and Renegades Music Festival

October 7—Arcata, CA—Van Duzer Theatre

October 8—Bend, OR—Domino Room~

October 10—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theatre~

October 11—Ashland, OR—SOU Recital Hall~

October 13—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory~

October 14—Bellingham, WA—Wild Buffalo House~

October 15—Seattle, WA—The Crocodile~

October 17—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory~

October 19—Salt Lake City, UT—Commonwealth Room~

October 20—Fort Collins, CO—Aggie Theatre~

October 21—Denver, CO—Cervantes Other Side~

November 10—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Made

November 11—Mansfield, CT—Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts

November 12—Albany, NY—The Egg

November 14—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground Ballroom

November 16—Portland, ME—Aura

November 18—Port Washington, NY—Landmark on Main Street

November 19—Ardmore, PA—Ardmore Music Hall

November 21—Washington, DC—9:30 Club

December 1—Lake Wales, FL—Orange Blossom Revue

January 10—Exeter, UK—Corn Exchange*

January 11—Bath, UK—Forum*

January 12—London, UK—Cadogan Hall*

January 13—Bexhill On Sea, UK—Palace Theatre*

January 14—Southend-on-sea, UK—Palace Theatre*

January 16—Bury St. Edmunds, UK—Apex*

January 17—Lytham St. Annes, UK—Lowther Pavilion Theatre*

January 18—Sunderland, UK—Fire Station*

January 19—Glasgow, UK—Celtic Connections*

January 21—Buxton, UK—Buxton Opera House*

January 23—Kings Lynn, UK—Corn Exchange Theatre and Cinema*

January 24—Shrewsbury, UK—Theatre Severn*

January 25—St. Albans, UK—Alban Arena*

January 26—Wirral, UK—Floral Pavilion Theatre*

January 27—Harrogate, UK—Royal Hall*

+supporting Greensky Bluegrass

^supporting Charley Crockett and Marcus King

#supporting Dave Matthews Band

~with special guest Christina Vane

*supporting Tommy Emmanuel (Molly Tuttle solo)

