Molly Kate Kestner Releases New Music Video for Single 'Get Up'

Today, (Friday, February 12) LA-based, Austin, MN native singer/songwriter Molly Kate Kestner released the music video for her latest single, "Get Up" out now on all streaming platforms. Kestner is best known for her viral hit "His Daughter," which gained her worldwide attention in 2014.

"Get Up" is an anthem of empowerment. It's about that driving force that keeps you going in times of adversity. Says Molly of the song:

"...When life knocks you down, don't give up... get up. Like many, 2020 was an extremely heavy year for me on micro and macro levels. I wrote this song right before our whole world flipped upside down... I had no idea how much these words would gain meaning in the following months. This song is more than just an anthem or a jam to get you pumped up. It is a commitment to myself. No matter how many times I fail, I won't quit. I'll learn from it, get stronger and get back to work. I might get down, but I always get up."

The track was co-written with rising pop star Gigi Rowe (who's featured in the 2017-2019 versions of the hit video game Just Dance) and Molly's husband Brock Monroe (vocal credits include: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show and the upcoming Animaniacs reboot on Hulu) who also produced the track and NATEK produced the vocals.

The video for "Get Up" is a labor of love and the byproduct of a clear vision and determination. The shoot was a full independent production in the midst of COVID-19. Molly and her crew of tight-knit friends and family (husband Brock Monroe as director, best friend Sarah Laos as creative director, friends Jesse Taffet [choreography] and Samuel Shelton (Kanye West's "Jesus In King") as director of photography, accomplished something bigger than themselves during the dark times that faced the world in 2020. Molly says:

"One of my best friend's Sarah Laos came to me with the concept for a music video after I had sent her 'Get Up.' I loved the idea, but immediately felt my inner voice say, 'I don't think this is possible' [due to indie budget and worldwide pandemic]... but the cool thing about obstacles [is] they force you to get creative... My husband Brock, who collaborated with me on the song immediately jumped on board and suddenly, pieces started coming together. We were able to create a tight-knit crew of close friends where each person played a vital role. We had to have everything planned out ahead of time virtually since everyone was socially distanced. We all had to get tested before showing up... and we only had one day with everyone to make this work. We woke up before the sun. We dug trenches in the dirt and rock. We climbed 45 minutes up a mountain with no trail in 105 degree weather. We didn't finish shooting until the sun was going down. It was NOT easy. But it was one of the most incredible things I've ever done with some of the most talented people I've ever known. Standing on that mountain knowing that against all odds, we turned this beautiful idea into an even more stunning reality... that is a feeling I will never forget."

Molly Kate Kestner is a singer/songwriter whose soulful voice and timeless lyrics have set her apart since she was just a teenager. She was propelled into the music industry spotlight when her first original song she wrote at 17 years old went viral. "His Daughter," an emotional ballad she recorded for her friends and family received over 1.5 million views in less than two weeks (it currently sits at 16+ million), got her a performance on Good Morning America, and eventually led to a major label recording contract - something this small town Minnesota native had only dreamed of.

Molly Kate moved to Los Angeles in 2016 and has been busy writing songs for herself as well as for other established artists, such as Kelly Clarkson and Andy Grammer. She has released seven singles with Atlantic Records. Her song "Compromise" landed a national Jeep Campaign while her most popular release "Prom Queen" reached over 40 million streams on Spotify & Apple Music.

In 2019, Molly released her first independent single since "His Daughter." One week after it's release, she performed the song with 30,000 choir students to form the largest choir in America: The American Young Voices. It's since been used in various nationwide placements such as American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance.

When the world turned upside down in 2020, Kestner took the time to reflect and write. During that time she organized a virtual benefit concert to raise awareness and funds against human trafficking with over six thousand people tuning in and $10,000 raised. Since then, she's continued to write and record new music and she's looking forward to releasing it all. In a world that has seen so much darkness, it is her hope to create and share as much light as possible.

Watch the video for "Get Up" here:

Photo Credit: Sarah Laos