Modern Metal Group The Oklahoma Kid Share 'Dye Black to Pink'

THE OKLAHOMA KID are a modern metal experience. Known for blending genres, the avant-garde five-piece never falls shy of pushing the boundaries and breaking old conventions. After their string of refreshing singles "Pale Tongue," "Melt Into You," "Come Undone,"and "A Velvet Feel," the band has shared "Dye Black to Pink." Watch the video here. Their song is taken from their upcoming sophomore album Tangerine Tragic, out June 3.

After their successful debut album, 2019's Solarray (2019), The Oklahoma Kid set their focus on writing new music, with one simple goal in mind: to best themselves and give every fan something they craved. Tangerine Tragic is built on the strengths of their debut. It plays with new ideas and concepts; it comes gentle as a breeze and strikes hard as a wrecking ball.

The album was recorded and produced by Jan Kerscher (Ghost City Recordings) and mixed and mastered by Lance Prenc (Alpha Wolf, Polaris, Dealer) for a full-blown production punch. "We are always trying to get different influences into our music, that's why we were looking for a producer outside our genre, to get some new input. When we first met up with Jan, we know he was a perfect match to record and produce our next album," says guitarist Andreas Reinhard.

"To Dance With Fire""Words Like Violence""Replaced""Waldsterben""Dye Black To Pink""Lost Purpose""Ohnmacht"

The Oklahoma Kid are modern metal that bridges the gap. Since its formation in 2012, the band has consistently pushed the envelope and has established its foundation in the German metal scene. They have toured with the likes of Stick To Your Guns, Carnifex, Evergreen Terrace, and Hatebreed. The Oklahoma Kid are no longer an insider tip and have become a force to be reckoned with - whether performing live at a festival or on the record player in the living room.

Tomm Brümmer | VocalsFred Stölzel | GuitarAndreas Reinhard | GuitarRobert Elfenbein | BassDavid J. Burtscher | Drums