Mixtress & Pete Cannon Release 'Blinded by the Lights 23'

The duo have teamed up on a momentous rework of The Streets’ iconic single “Blinded By The Lights”. 

By: Sep. 01, 2023

Inspired by a dream and finished in a spaceship: a North London-based DJ and producing duo, consisting of hardcore aficionados Mixtress and Pete Cannon, have teamed up on a momentous rework of The Streets’ iconic single “Blinded By The Lights”. 

As epic in its synth work as it is in jungle breaks, earth-shattering basslines and unruly drops, ‘Blinded By The Lights 23’ holds its own as a stand-alone Mixtress & Pete Cannon original, embracing the hazy atmosphere of Skinner’s emotive sonics and raising them tenfold. Worked in too are warped samples of Mike Skinner’s iconic prose, featured in warps between brightly lit granular synths as the track does what it says on the tin: shine and dazzle as a dancefloor belter  

On the track, Mixtress says: “This track was made in between digging through Pete’s record collection, chatting breeze and snacking on baked goods from the shop across the road. It represents us perfectly: a whimsical and high-energy take on a timeless classic, that gets both the old and new heads feeling nostalgic.” 

The track has already made a considerable dent in the TikTok & YouTube airwaves too, racking up over 200k plays and saves in addition to a surplus of demanding track ID requests way before its official release. 

ABOUT MIXTRESS: 

Mixtress is a London-based DJ and producer, who specialises in fast-paced, frenetic sets that explore the past, present and future of jungle, hardcore, footwork and everything in between.  Originally hailing from The Netherlands, Mixtress (aka Rukmini Mukherjee) grew up surrounded by music — from being a child in India listening to her older sister’s Aphex Twin records, to her first taste of raucous rave sounds in the Amsterdam underground scene as a teenager. 

After moving to London for university when she was 18, Mixtress’ obsession with music blossomed into a full-on rave epiphany — with the cross-genre speed heard across the city inspiring her to take up DJing herself. Mixtress’ penchant for hard, fast and tongue-in-cheek sounds has led her to become one of the most in-demand bookings in the UK underground rave scene.

Alongside making appearances at Boomtown, Corsica Studios, Hope Works, fabric and Waterworks, Mixtress’ speed-demon reputation has been further cemented with a host of full-throttle streams for the likes of Boiler Room, HÖR, Keep Hush and more. Her full-throttle mixes heard on Rinse FM, Mixmag, Balamii and BBC Radio 1 have set off gun fingers at homes across the world.  

ABOUT PETE CANNON: 

Pete Cannon is an award-winning DJ, producer and vocalist who specialises in creating jungle, hardcore and hip hop using a plethora of retro synths, software and other hardware. 

Originally hailing from Blackpool, Pete Cannon (aka Peter Buchanan) is now based in London, running N4 records, running production workshops on his YouTube channel and creating sonic branding for a wide range of brands including Apple, Kathmandu, ITV and more. 

Having gained renown for his use of vintage hardware, Pete is widely credited with helping bolster the jungle revival – working to bring the old skool techniques back into the genre’s production. His demos, many seen on YouTube, on using the equipment in his studio, have become mainstays for DJs/producers/music fans alike.

Alongside releases on storied labels such as Hospital, High Focus, Swamp 81 and Melonskin, he has worked with a who’s who of cutting-edge electronic acts from the jungle and hip hop worlds to beyond. Collaborations with Inja, Kid Genius, and Rizzle Kicks join a host of remixes for the likes of The Prodigy, Rat Pack, Nookie and more. Pete’s varied discography has seen him earn a British Independent Film Award for Best Music, mentions on BBC Radio 1, DJ Mag and Rinse FM — as well as plays from electronic Titan Aphex Twin. 



