Country singer/songwriter Misty Dawn recently released her debut single, "Mountains."

Produced and helmed by Dango Rose (Elephant Revival) and Evan Reeves, "Mountains" (written by Misty Dawn) is a celebration of life, loss, and writing your own narrative. With uplifting lyrics like when the miles are behind us and it's all said and done, we'll look back at the road and how far we've come, and we'll drink to the journey that lies ahead, and we'll raise our glasses high, "Mountains" delivers a positive message during a time of such uncertainty. "Misty Foster carries on the lineage of the great American songwriter in the silver laced simplicity of her delicate heart and her robust blossoming voice," Dango Rose explains. "Reminiscent of a cross between Brandi Carlile and Emmylou, Misty isn't afraid to cross conventional boundaries while staying true to a traditional form."

Say goodbye to Bro-Country and hello to SHOW COUNTRY. Since the age of six, Texas native Misty Dawn has been performing in professional theatre and television productions. From hosting a video game review show on TV to being one of the puppet-artists-in- residence at St. Anne's Warehouse for a season, Misty has a knack for exploring the art of storytelling. With a Theatre degree, several off-Broadway productions, and a few international tours under her belt, it's no surprise that's she's infused her theatrical upbringing into her music.

In fact, she's calling her unique brand of country Show Country as it mixes elements of musical theatre, soul country, outlaw country and Americana into her music. While her sound harkens back to a classic country era and she looks to join the ranks of the Ameripolitan crowd, her message is anything but traditional. Misty takes a no-nonsense approach to re-writing the topics women typically sing about with songs about traditional female roles, poking at the holes in religious and political establishments, and embracing a brazen, sexually empowered version of a woman. While early influences include Reba, Crystal Gayle, Shania Twain and Jo Dee Messina, Misty looks to artists like Margo Price, Kacey Musgraves and Brandi Carlile as beacons.

Misty's current project, Mountains, is her first project as a solo artist. Previously, she's vocally supported NYC artists Matt Singer and Jay Mankind on their albums and performing alongside them at classic NYC spots like Rockwood, Union Hall and Pianos. She also lends her vocal harmonies to Denver artist Daryl Purpose on his upcoming album. She wrote the titular track in honor of her father, Gary who is no longer on this Earth but who passed on his love of the mountains and his love of singing to Misty.

For more information, visit www.mistydawnmusic.com.

