MisterWives Share 'Just A Girl' Cover

For International Women's Day, MisterWives share their incendiary live cover of No Doubt's 1995's battlecry, "Just a Girl," along with a video made from fan-submitted footage taken from their Summer tour, where the cover became a staple, as well as footage from Global Extreme.

The audio take on this particular night was extra charged; it was from their Boston show on June 24, 2022 -- the night Roe v. Wade was overturned. The crushing irony of the song was paramount: women had more rights in 1995 than they do now, and MiserWives is fighting back by encouraging donations to the ACLU and the National Network of Abortion Funds, as well as making donations of their own.

Frontwoman and human rights activist, Mandy Lee, says, "I never would have believed women would have less rights in 2023 than they did when Just A Girl was released in 1995. An anthem I was raised on that stood up to a male dominated world of oppression and inequality rings louder almost 30 years later with the devastating overturning of Roe v. Wade. Covering this song last Summer, while our fundamental rights were being stripped away, was a catharsis I don't think I've ever had that intense while performing.

One of collective despair, fear and rage and a catalyst to use those emotions for relentless action. Whether that be through protest, voting, and donating to organizations that provide access to abortion care, we must continue the fight to protect and liberate all bodies and their autonomy." In a post on Instagram, the band added, "May we continue to put our love and rage into fighting for all bodies and their autonomy."

An intensely personal reflection on growth in unexpected places, MisterWives' new album SUPERBLOOM marks a moment of major transformation for frontwoman Mandy Lee and her bandmates: Etienne Bowler (drums), William Hehir (bass), Marc Campbell (guitar), and Mike Murphy (saxophone). The New York City-bred band's third full-length and first album for Fueled by Ramen, the 19-track epic finds MisterWives greatly expanding their already-adventurous sound, introducing new textures and colors to their magnetic form of indie-pop.

On the album's soul-stirring title track, MisterWives close out SUPERBLOOM with a moment of pure triumph and a profound sense of possibility. With its chorus including a lyric Lee later adopted as a mantra in times of self-doubt ("I deserve congratulations, 'cause I came out the other side"), "SUPERBLOOM" draws much of its power from its graceful arrangement of so many potent elements: soulful horns and luminous piano melodies, hard-hitting rhythms and gospel-choir harmonies.

That joy ultimately infuses all of SUPERBLOOM, instilling even the most anguished songs with an irrepressible radiance and warmth. And in sharing personal struggle with so much honesty and open-heartedness, MisterWives hope to spark a similar courage in each listener.

