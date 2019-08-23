Missy Elliott Surprises Fans With New EP ICONOLOGY

Five-time GRAMMY® Award winner Missy Elliott surprises fans with a new collection of songs, unveiling her EP "ICONOLOGY," which is available now via Atlantic Records/Goldmind. Listen to the album below!

Produced by Elliott, Timbaland, and Wili Hendrix, "ICONOLOGY" also includes such brand new tracks as "Cool Off," "DripDemeanor (Feat. Sum 1)," and "Why I Still Love You?," the latter followed by a special bonus version, "Why I Still Love You? (Acapella)."

Next week will see Elliott making history once again as the first female rapper ever to receive the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the upcoming 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, to be presented live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on August 26th, only on MTV. Indeed, 2019 has already seen Elliott break new ground as the first female hip-hop artist and the third-ever rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In addition, Elliott recently received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College of Music, becoming the first female rapper to receive an honorary doctorate from the prestigious institution and celebrating her lasting contributions to music and popular culture.

One of the most significant female artists in contemporary music history, Missy Elliott is an avant-garde solo superstar, pioneering songwriter-producer, and across-the-board cultural icon. The five-time GRAMMY® Award winner - with nominations spanning three decades - has attained unprecedented success, including U.S. sales in excess of 30 million. Missy's six studio albums have each been RIAA platinum certified or better, marking her as the only female rapper to achieve that remarkable accomplishment.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, Missy first made waves for her inventive songwriting and production work, among them a score of hits for the late Aaliyah - including "One In A Million," "If Only Your Girl Knew," and "Hot Like Fire" - as well as such chart-topping favorites as SWV's "Can We," 702's "Where My Girls At?," Destiny's Child's "Confessions," and Whitney Houston's "In My Business."

Elliott's milestone solo debut, 1997's RIAA platinum certified "SUPA DUPA FLY," proved a landmark, debuting at #3 on the Billboard 200 - the highest charting debut for a female rapper at that date. Immediately acclaimed upon release as a boundary-shattering masterpiece, "SUPA DUPA FLY" spawned a string of blockbuster hit singles, including "Sock It 2 Me," "Hit Em Wit Da Hee," "Beep Me 911," and of course "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)." "DA REAL WORLD" followed in 1999, showcasing the record-breaking #1 hit, "Hot Boyz (Remix) (Feat. Lil' Mo, Nas, Eve & Q-Tip)."

2001's "MISS E... SO ADDICTIVE" was yet another platinum certified milestone, a worldwide sensation that established Elliott as hip-hop's preeminent female artist. With its six note Punjabi hook, the album's "Get Ur Freak On" redefined contemporary pop and hip hop, earning Missy her first-ever GRAMMY® Award (for "Best Rap Performance"). "UNDER CONSTRUCTION" debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 upon its 2002 release and has since been certified 2x platinum for 2.5 million sales in the U.S. alone. "Work It," the album's lead single made history by spending an incredible 10 weeks at #2 on Billboard's "Hot 100," tied as the longest running #2 single not to reach the #1 position. Missy's sixth studio album, 2005's "THE COOKBOOK" featured the GRAMMY®-nominated "We Run This" and the chartbusting "Lose Control (Feat. Ciara & Fatman Scoop)."

Missy's massive mainstream accomplishments extended far beyond her own solo works, including innumerable guest appearances on singles and remixes by a truly diverse span of musical artists. As one of modern pop's definitive songwriters and producers, Elliott's star-studded list of songwriting credits continues to grow, including collaborations with Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Katy Perry, Ciara, Monica, K. Michelle, Faith Evans, Ginuwine, Fantasia, Jazmine Sullivan, and Justin Timberlake, among others.

Recent years have seen a series of surprise event appearances like her unforgettable performance at 2015's Super Bowl XLIX alongside Katy Perry. More recently, Elliott appeared on the August 2019 cover of Marie Claire.





