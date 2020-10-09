Mississippi Musician Ty Trehern Releasing New LP 'Dear Dichotomy' October 23

Mississippi musician Ty Trehern is debuting a second track off his upcoming 10-track LP.

The new single "Sleep" follows on the heels of the first track "Better Off," which debuted last month.

Stream the track on all digital platforms here: https://fanlink.to/sleep_tytrehern.

Ty tells American Songwriter, "This song is special to me for several reasons. It was the first song that we completed while working on the album, and it signified a turning point in the process where Jonathan (Dolese) and I realized that we were creating something significantly different from what we had worked on with earlier material.

"It's also one of the darker songs on the record that has a really interesting and haunting atmosphere to it," he continues. "That was a lot of fun to experiment with because I was able to tap into a new dimension of my songwriting that I haven't touched upon before. Creatively speaking, that's always extremely liberating. Lyrically, the song focuses on a very specific byproduct of the conflict that comes along with having internal differences: quite literally being kept awake at night by that conflict and the overarching anxiety that comes with it."

Pre-orders for 'Dear Dichotomy" are available here: www.tytrehernmusic.com.

Ty Trehern is no stranger to difference. In fact, it's the concept of difference that fuels his latest musical effort, 'Dear Dichotomy', a record filled with the highs and lows of inner emotions learning to co-exist and find their home within the mind of the alternative singer/songwriter from small-town Long Beach, MS. Channeling a wide variety of different influences and embracing his dynamic, high-energy style, Trehern creates something within his music that is as sonically fluid as it is personal.

