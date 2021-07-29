Miss Madeline Releases New Single 'Bad Girls'

Provocative pop phenomenon Miss Madeline is burning up the hot girl summer with today's premiere of her new single, "Bad Girls," available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

"The idea for "Bad Girls" started with the lyric 'I found god in the basement of a rave,'" says Miss Madeline. "My producer/collaborator Chicken and I ended up going off this idea of a club night being a ritual, a part of the religion of being a bad girl. 'Bad Girls' tells the story of this holy experience, which could be just one night...or one night that turns into a bender, or...a lifestyle. So, basically, I fed god in the backseat of a taxi or something like that."

Miss Madeline has spent much of this summer in Los Angeles celebrating "Bad Girls" with live performances including spectacular sets at the infamous roving rave party, Heav3n, as well as the influential We Found New Music (WFNM) showcase. Additional live appearances will be announced soon - follow Miss Madeline on social media for updates and more.

Having spent much of last year providing escapist thrills for locked down fans around the world via a series of single releases and exciting collaborations, "Bad Girls" marks the launch of a daring new era for Miss Madeline, lit up with decadent sensuality, Y2K pop power, and ever-increasing artistry. The Jersey Girl-turned-NYC 'It' girl has already earned attention from a range of outlets - spanning PAPER, Office, and even Grindr - with tracks like "Attention," as well as its high energy remix featuring RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly (streaming HERE). Recent tracks including "Platinum," "Ready Set Go," and Ayla D'Lyla x Miss Madeline's "Life Could Be Sweet" have been ascending influential playlists around the globe; all are joined by official music videos streaming now via YouTube. With more new music due in the coming weeks, Miss Madeline is set to take over the world.