Miss Faye Carol, Taj Mahal Team Up on LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Miss Faye Carol has released a new single, LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL, featuring Taj Mahal, marking the second offering from her upcoming double album FAYE SINGS THE BLUES. The track pairs the longtime Bay Area blues vocalist with the four-time GRAMMY winner and Blues Hall of Fame inductee over a horn section and Carol's longtime band, with the two trading verses throughout the song.

Faye Sings The Blues is out August 21 via Getdown Records. Taj Mahal, whose seven-decade career helped popularize and reshape the blues, is joined on the single by Faye Carol, a six-decade Bay Area blues institution who has shared stages with Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. The two trade verses over a swinging horn section and Carol's longtime band.

The single brings together two artists who have spent their lives carrying the blues tradition forward, with chemistry described as warm, playful, and rooted in a shared sense of joy - letting 'the good times roll.'

'Let The Good Times Roll' follows the album's first single, 'Never Make Your Move Too Soon' ft. Robert Randolph, and continues the all-star energy of Faye Sings The Blues, a 20-song double album featuring guest turns from renowned musicians Taj Mahal, Nicholas Payton, Robert Randolph, Eric Gales, James Carter, Wycliffe Gordon, Gerald Albright, Russell Gunn, Kirk Whalum, Jon Faddis, Tia Fuller, and Jubu Smith.

Now in her sixtieth year exploring music, Miss Faye Carol remains one of the Bay Area's most vital and beloved artists.

FAYE SINGS THE BLUES is set for release via Getdown Records, a label Carol co-founded with longtime pianist and musical director Joe Warner, and features additional guest appearances from Nicholas Payton, Robert Randolph, Eric Gales, James Carter, Wycliffe Gordon, Gerald Albright, Russell Gunn, Kirk Whalum, Jon Faddis, Tia Fuller, and Jubu Smith.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...