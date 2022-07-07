Mise En Scene Share 'You Feel Good'

Winnipeg's Mise en Scene today reveal their latest single "You Feel Good". The track was inspired by the harmonies of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nick's honest and vulnerable songwriting on Tusk. "You Feel Good" is available now on all music services.

Speaking on the song Stef says, "This song is about realizing you're falling in love with someone, and knowing it by the way they make you feel. Love has the power to transform and take us away from those dark places and bring us up to places we deserve to be."

The accompanying video to the track once again features Stef and Jodi's puppies.

"Jodi and I both got puppies born a day apart from each other. We used them in our 'Nicer video when they were three months old. Now they are six months old and still feeling' good and still getting into trouble, "

"In the Nicer video our pups were playing in the deep snow on Lake Winnipeg and now after what has appeared to be one of the harshest winters Manitoba has seen in recent years with record breaking snow fall and detrimental temperatures, IT FEELS GOOD to finally have some sunshine with the pups playing on the beach next to the open waters of Lake Winnipeg'

"You Feel Good" was produced by John Paul Peters (Begonia, Comeback Kid) at his studio, Private Ear Recording.

Mise en Scene have performed at SXSW, Reeperbahn, and The Great Escape, to name a few; earned a 2021 WCMA for Rock Artist of the Year and a nod for Songwriter of the Year; been featured in outlets from NPR to Playboy to Paste; charted at national radio for over 20 weeks; and enjoyed a host of sync placements in feature films and international series.

"You Feel Good" is out now via Light Organ Records. Listen here: