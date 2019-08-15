Miranda Lambert to Release New Album WILDCARD This November

Miranda Lambert's hotly anticipated seventh studio album Wildcard will arrive Nov. 1 on Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville.



"When people listen to this record, I want them to know that I see them and hear them," said Lambert. "I feel you, because I'm just a girl from East Texas, writing about all the things that go on in my world and in the worlds of people around me. I want people to get along, you know, just be who you are, own it and move on from the moments you couldn't live in."



Her first collaboration with producer Jay Joyce, Wildcard moves from fraught, taut rock & roll to gentle folk, classic Wurlitzer country and a bit of funky gospel with Lambert's signature wit and tongue-in-cheek humor permeating throughout.



The Grammy Award winner celebrated today's announcement by releasing the latest peek inside the project - "Bluebird," which she co-wrote with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. Listeners can pre-order Wildcard and pre-add the album to their collections now. "It All Comes Out in the Wash," "Locomotive," "Mess with My Head," and you can listen to "Bluebird" below!



To welcome the new artistic chapter, Lambert will hit the road for the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour this fall, with special guests Maren Morris and Elle King, as well as Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack on various dates (details below). Tickets are on sale now.

Upcoming Tour Dates:



Fairs & Festivals:

Friday, August 16 - Country Thunder Alberta || Calgary, Alberta

Friday, August 30 - The Great Allentown Fair || Allentown, Penn.

Saturday, August 31 - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa || Atlantic City, N.J.



Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Caylee Hammack:

Friday, September 13 - Mohegan Sun Arena || Uncasville, Conn.

Saturday, September 14 - Mohegan Sun Arena || Uncasville, Conn.

Thursday, September 19 - Van Andel Center || Grand Rapids, Mich.

Friday, September 20 - Huntington Center || Toledo, Ohio

Saturday, September 21 - BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University || Highland Heights, Ky.



Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

Thursday, September 26 - Royal Farms Arena || Baltimore, Md.

Friday, September 27 - Charleston Coliseum || Charleston, W.Va.

Saturday, September 28 - Nationwide Arena || Columbus, Ohio



Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

Thursday, October 3 - Cajundome || Lafayette, La.

Friday, October 4 - Smoothie King Center || New Orleans, La.

Saturday, October 5 - Centurylink Center || Bossier City, La.

Thursday, October 10 - State Farm Center || Champaign, Ill.

Friday, October 11 - Pinnacle Bank Arena || Lincoln, Neb.

Saturday, October 12 - Denny Sanford Premier Center || Sioux Falls, S.D.



Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:

Thursday, October 17 - Fargo Dome || Fargo, N.D.

Friday, October 18 - Fiserv Forum || Milwaukee, Wisc.

Saturday, October 19 - Xcel Energy Center || Saint Paul, Minn.

Thursday, October 24 - TaxSlayer Center || Moline, Ill.

Friday, October 25 - JQH Arena || Springfield, Mo.

Saturday, October 26 - INTRUST Bank Arena || Wichita, Kan.



Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

Thursday, November 7 - John Paul Jones Arena || Charlottesville, Va.

Friday, November 8 - Colonial Life Arena || Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, November 9 - Amway Center || Orlando, Fla.



Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:

Thursday, November 21 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena || Jacksonville, Fla.

Friday, November 22 - Infinite Energy Arena || Duluth, Ga.

Saturday, November 23 - Greensboro Coliseum || Greensboro, N.C.

Photo Credit: Ellen von Unwerth





Related Articles View More Music Stories