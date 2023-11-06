Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall Partner With Big Loud Records to Launch Big Loud Texas

Fellow GRAMMY Award winners Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall have partnered to launch their own imprint in partnership with Big Loud Records, establishing Big Loud Texas. Lambert and Randall will be directly involved in signing and developing artists on the roster. In addition, Randall will serve as President of A&R for Big Loud Texas while also contributing his expertise as a producer.

Longtime friends and creative allies, Lambert and Randall notably collaborated on 2021's GRAMMY-nominated The Marfa Tapes, a raw and intimate recording together with Jack Ingram, with Randall also serving as a producer alongside Lambert and Luke Dick on her critically acclaimed 2022 album, Palomino.

“As a teenager chasing my dreams in the honky-tonks of Texas, Nashville seemed so far away,” reflects Lambert. “Every time I'm back home I get to hear the incredible talent our state produces, and I feel a responsibility to help get more of those Texas voices heard. I'm really excited to team up with my buddy Jon Randall and Big Loud to do just that. Get ready, y'all – we're bringing even more Texas to town!”

“When I was a kid playing in bands and kicking around Texas, I knew that making music was all I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” notes Randall.

“Since then, I've gotten to play with so many of my heroes produce legends and friends and travel all over the world… but all those roads lead right back home. I feel very blessed to share this full circle moment with one of my best pals, Miranda Lambert, and help some other dreamers chase their song around the world.”

A GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM award-winner, Randall has spent three-plus decades in the music business seemingly doing it all as a solo artist, guitarist, songwriter, and critically acclaimed producer. In addition to his longstanding relationship with Lambert, he has written with and for artists including Guy Clark, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire, and many others, plus produced projects for Dierks Bentley, Parker McCollum, Dwight Yoakam, Jack Ingram, Pat Green, and more.

“I've admired what Miranda and Jon have done – both as musicians and as champions of young talent – for many years, so it's an honor to join forces in this way,” adds Big Loud CEO / Partner, Seth England. “One of the most important things to us at Big Loud is to align with cultural camaraderie. Texas exudes that spirit and no one knows that better than Miranda and Jon.”

Big Loud Texas will serve as a dedicated imprint of Big Loud Records, a label whose head-turning success story began in 2015.







Image courtesy of Big Loud Texas