Mirah Announces 'Advisory Committee' & 'C'mon Miracle' Vinyl Reissues

Advisory Committee, which includes landmark tracks “The Garden” and “Special Death,” crystalized Mirah’s reputation as a notable songwriter.

Apr. 1, 2021  
Mirah announces reissues of her beloved and long out of print albums Advisory Committee and C'mon Miracle, available for pre-order tomorrow and out 4/16 via Double Double Whammy.

Advisory Committee, which includes landmark tracks "The Garden" and "Special Death," crystalized Mirah's reputation as a notable songwriter. The album will be available, on colored vinyl, for the first time since 2002. Mirah's critically-acclaimed 2004 album C'mon Miracle (named Best New Music by Pitchfork upon its release) will be available, on colored vinyl, for the first time since 2014.

"I remember the time of making these early recordings as a lucid one. It was a very free feeling. And I was both young enough and old enough to truly enjoy every moment" says Mirah. "When I listen to these records now I can still hear the ecstatic lack of restraint in our choices, the authenticity of recording to tape, the incredible fun we had, and of course, the seagulls."

Mirah remains a force through her expansive catalog and the artists she inspired, last year she teamed up with Double Double Whammy to reissue her seminal album You Think It's Like This But Really It's Like This. The 20th Anniversary reissue includes a tribute compilation of friends and collaborators covering each of the album's tracks.

Photo Credit: Meghan Marin


From This Author TV News Desk