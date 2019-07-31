Miquela Shares New Songs MONEY and SLEEPING IN

Today, Miquela shares two songs, "Money" and "Sleeping In." The latter boasts the talents of PC Music-signee Danny L Harle, Frank Ocean-collaborator Vegyn and Sophie Simmons, while "Money" features Chris Wallace and Nisha Asnani on production duties. The leftfield pop singer spoke on the origins of the songs, noting: "I make music because it makes me feel less alone (and because it convinces Lyft drivers to give me their aux cords). That's why I share it with you ~ hopefully it can help you feel less alone, too.Money is made up, but love isn't!! That's why I wrote ["Money"] about spending $20 on a pressed juice for your crush because they're looking extra cute that day. Also it's a bop, so there's that too. I wrote 'Sleeping In' when I was in my feelings about a crush because everybody loves a tender robot moment. Listen to ["Sleeping In"] when you're spiralling after smelling your ex's shampoo on someone else."

Listen to the tracks here:

Miquela, more widely known as her Instagram persona LiL Miquela, is a social activist, style icon, and all-around robo-phenomenon, named by TIME Magazine as "the most influential person on the internet." Taking over the world one Instagram post at a time, Miquela and her music have garnered love and acclaim from the likes of Wired, V Magazine, L'Officiel, 032C, Wonderland, ES Magazine, Highsnobiety, and many more. Her love of fashion has led her to appear in a Calvin Klein campaign with Bella Hadid and open a runway show for Prada, in addition to landing her a coveted position as an editor of Dazed Beauty. She attended both the CFDA Awards in New York and the Fashion Awards in London where the British Fashion Council awarded her "New Wave Creative" amongst industry trailblazers. She also recently hosted the Coachella live stream in partnership with YouTube, interviewing folks like Rosalía, JPEGMAFIA, King Princess, and more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You