Mipso Release Music Video for 'People Change'

Mipso, North Carolina's acclaimed indie-Americana quartet, today release the video for their hit single "People Change." The beautifully animated video illustrates the complicated emotions explored in the song's lyrics - the intimate loss of losing someone, not necessarily from death or from a romantic break, but the equally heartbreaking experience of growing up and growing apart.

Of the song's sensitive lyrics, Jacob Sharp explains, "a lot of what I write is centered around articulating loss. My mother died when I was young, and I've had a normal amount of romantic relationships end... 'People Change' is a different angle on loss, that of a friendship fading away. In some ways it's a lot more difficult to process because the loss feels more within your control - the situation less futile - but the impact of the absence is pretty much the same."

The band enlisted Jake McBride to create the illustrated video, of which Libby Rodenbough expands, "'People Change' is about the kind of growing apart that is not vindictive or righteous or one-sided-about the untraceable ways your world disconnects from another's world. We wanted a video that would convey the quiet tangle of feelings that comes along with that variety of heartbreak. It's not accusatory, not an explosion of emotion, neither brightly colored nor totally dark. I think so much of your struggle with yourself and other people is like that as you get older."

Connecting with critics and fans alike, "People Change," has received over 47 million plays on Spotify to date. The track, from their most recent album Edges Run, was also featured in the 2019 Jon Lithgow movie The Tomorrow Man, and can be seen here in the official trailer, starting around the 1-minute mark.

Mipso continues a year of extensive touring with the announcement of their first full European tour this fall. Kicking off on October 26th, 2019 at Broadcast in Glasgow, Scotland, Mipso will continue on to play 16 dates across Europe, including stops in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Vienna, Berlin, Stockholm and more. Currently finishing up their North American summer tour, Mipso can be seen at Bourbon and Beyond Festival in Louisville, KY and Holler on the Hill in Indianapolis before heading to California for a run of dates including Felton, Petaluma, and Berkeley this September. See the complete list of Mipso's upcoming tour dates below. Tickets are available at www.mipsomusic.com.

Mipso is born from North Carolina's broad range of disparate musical influences, their distinctly unique sound an undeniable alchemy of the historical musical traditions of the rural south and their progressive home of Chapel Hill.

A discernible and rising force in the upstart musical genre known as Americana, Mipso's music is lush and forward moving. A tender, harmony-laden river runs through the band's core, but the rocky outcroppings change with every album outing. Appalachia melds with modern alt-country, hints of folk-rock are leavened with a sly and subversive sense of humor, and underneath it all is a genuine and moving passion for the ever-evolving traditions of Americana. With the recent release of the band's fifth album, Edges Run (April 2018/Anti-Fragile Music), Mipso continues the complex dance of looking back and moving forward with grace and beauty.

Mipso on Tour:

9/20/19 Bourbon & Beyond Festival Louisville, KY 9/21/19 Holler on the Hill Indianapolis, IN 9/26/19 Felton Music Hall Felton, CA 9/27/19 Mystic Theatre Petaluma, CA 9/29/19 Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music Berkeley, CA EU Tour 10/26/19 Broadcast Glasgow, Scotland 10/27/19 Castle Hotel Manchester, England 10/28/19 Thousand Island London, England 10/30/19 1999 Paris, France 11/1/19 Paradiso Noord Tuinzaal Amsterdam, Netherlands 11/2/19 Studio 672 Cologne, Germany 11/5/19 Hansa 39 Munich, Germany 11/6/19 Rhiz Vienna, Austria 11/8/19 Privateclub Berlin, Germany 11/9/19 Banhof Pauli Hamburg, Germany 11/10/19 Folk a Rock Malmo, Sweden 11/11/19 Nalen Klubb Stockholm, Sweden 11/12/19 Klubb Uffe Uppsala, Sweden 11/14/19 Biljardkompaniet Kristianstad, Sweden 11/15/19 Tryckhallen Falkenberg, Sweden 11/16/19 Nefertiti Goteborg, Sweden





Related Articles View More Music Stories