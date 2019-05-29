Mipso Announce North American Summer Tour

Mipso, North Carolina's acclaimed indie-Americana quartet, continue a year of extensive touring with their newly announced North American Summer 2019 Tour. Kicking off on Saturday, June 1st at the Kerrville Folk Festival in Kerrville, TX, Mipso continues on to play over 22 dates throughout the summer, including stops at the Montreal Folk Festival sur le Canal in Montréal, the Green River Festival in Massachusetts, Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in Oak Hill, NY and the Green Mountain Bluegrass at Roots Festival in Manchester, VT. Mipso return to their hometown of Raleigh, NC on August 31st to close out the summer season headlining the North Carolina Museum of Art with Buck Meek (of Big Thief) opening. See the complete list of Mipso's summer tour dates below. Tickets are available at www.mipsomusic.com.

Mipso's hit song, "People Change," from their most recent album Edges Run, is featured in the upcoming Jon Lithgow movie, The Tomorrow Man. Since the song's release one year ago, the beautifully intimate "People Change" has received over 40 million streams on Spotify, connecting with fans and critics alike. In The Tomorrow Man official movie trailer, "People Change" can be heard starting around the 1 minute mark, here.

This Spring, Mipso stopped by DittyTV in Memphis, TN to record a session for the live music program. The full episode is out now, available on any connected device including SmartTV's, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, ChromeCast, Smartphones, etc. - or click here to watch the band perform "Edges Run" from the DittyTV stage.

About Mipso:

Mipso is born from North Carolina's broad range of disparate musical influences, their distinctly unique sound an undeniable alchemy of the historical musical traditions of the rural south and their progressive home of Chapel Hill.

A discernible and rising force in the upstart musical genre known as Americana, Mipso's music is lush and forward moving. A tender, harmony-laden river runs through the band's core, but the rocky outcroppings change with every album outing. Appalachia melds with modern alt-country, hints of folk-rock are leavened with a sly and subversive sense of humor, and underneath it all is a genuine and moving passion for the ever-evolving traditions of Americana. With the recent release of the band's fifth album, Edges Run (April 2018/Anti-Fragile Music), Mipso continues the complex dance of looking back and moving forward with grace and beauty.

6/1/19 Kerrville Folk Festival Kerrville, TX 6/7/19 Ocrafolk Festival Ocracoke, NC 6/14/19 The Camel Richmond, VA + 6/16/19 Montreal Folk Festival sur le Canal Montreal, Quebec 7/12/19 The Purple Fiddle Thomas, WV 7/14/19 Green River Festival Greenfield, MA 7/18-21/19 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival Oak Hill, NY 7/26/19 Red Ants Pants White Sulphur Springs, MT 7/28/19 Strings Music Pavilion Steamboat Springs, CO 8/3/19 Reevestock Elkins, NC 8/8/19 Creative Alliance Baltimore, MD 8/9/19 Musikfest Bethlehem, PA 8/10/19 Spruce Peak Folk Festival Stowe, VT 8/12/19 Port City Music Hall Portland, ME 8/14/19 Shalin Liu Performance Center Rockport, MA 8/15/19 Natick Center for the Arts Natick, MA 8/16-17/19 Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Manchester Center, VT 8/18/19 Sellersville Theater 1894 Sellersville, PA ~ 8/29/19 The Hamilton Washington D.C. * 8/30/19 Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA * 8/31/19 North Carolina Museum of Art Raleigh, NC * 9/20/19 Bourbon & Beyond Festival Louisville, KY

+ with Thorp Jenson

~ with Under the Oak

* with Buck Meek





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You