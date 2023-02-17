Mimi Webb Releases 'Roles Reversed' Single

Breakout singer-songwriter Mimi Webb releases "Roles Reversed," the latest track off her forthcoming debut album, Amelia, arriving March 3

"Roles Reversed" premiered exclusively yesterday on Apple Music's New Music Daily with Zane Lowe. Mimi's vocals are filled with longing and emotion as she takes the listener on a journey of hurt and being left behind. The song was written by Mimi Webb, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough, Toby McDonough, Ryan Daly, CASTLE and produced by Connor McDonough & Ryan Daly.

The track follows Mimi's latest smash hit "Red Flags," which has garnered over 19 million streams since its release and continues to climb the charts currently peaking at #30 at US Top 40 radio and #35 at Hot AC radio. Mimi performed the song on Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Graham Norton Show.

Mimi's highly anticipated debut album, Amelia, will feature 12 tracks including her smash hits "House On Fire," "Ghost of You," and latest single "Red Flags." The album is titled after her full first name, Amelia, which will give fans insight into both sides of the budding star- Amelia, the girl from the UK countryside who loves to be at home with her family, friends, and dogs; and Mimi, the pop artist who loves to be up on stage traveling the world. Amelia is available for pre-order now.

In just two years the breakout artist has racked up over 900 million global streams to date, and multiple chart-topping tracks including "House on Fire," "Good Without," and most recently "Red Flags." Mimi has performed at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in London, numerous festivals such as Capital FM's Summertime Ball, Isle of Wight Festival, and Montreux Jazz Festival, and on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Graham Norton Show and ELLEN.

She was nominated Best New Artist at the 2023 BRIT Awards and has garnered praise from the likes of British Vogue, Rolling Stone, Harper's BAZAAR, GRAMMY.com, and Billboard. Mimi shows no signs of slowing down as she gears up for the release of her debut album.

Following the album's release, she will hit the road for her 2023 headline tour, The Amelia Tour. The 31-date tour will make stops across Europe and the UK, kicking off on March 14 in Zurich, Switzerland at Plaza continuing with stops in Berlin, Oslo, Paris, Manchester and more before concluding on April 24 in London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton. Multiple shows have already sold-out including Dublin and all UK dates. Full tour routing below. Tickets are available now at mimiwebb.com.

Listen to the new single here:

2023 THE AMELIA TOUR DATES:

DATE VENUE CITY March 14 Plaza Zurich, Switzerland March 15 Technikum Munich, Germany March 16 Flex Vienna, Austria March 18 Niebo Warsaw, Poland March 19 Hole44 Berlin, Germany March 20 Mojo Club Hamburg, Germany March 22 Klubben Stockholm, Sweden March 23 Vulkan Arena Oslo, Norway March 24 Pumpehuset Copenhagen, Denmark March 26 Melkweg Amsterdam, The Netherlands March 27 La Madeleine Brussels, Belgium March 29 Kantine Cologne, Germany March 30 La Maroquinerie Paris, France April 1 UEA Norwich, UK *sold-out April 3 O2 City Hall Newcastle, UK *sold-out April 4 O2 Academy Glasgow, UK *sold-out April 6 Ulster Hall Belfast, UK *sold-out April 7 3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland *sold-out April 8 3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland *sold-out April 10 Guild of Students Liverpool, UK *sold-out April 11 O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, UK *sold-out April 14 O2 Academy Sheffield, UK *sold-out April 15 O2 Academy Leeds, UK *sold-out April 17 Rock City Nottingham, UK *sold-out April 18 O2 Academy Birmingham, UK *sold-out April 20 O2 Academy Bristol, UK *sold-out April 21 Pavilions Plymouth, UK *sold-out April 22 O2 Academy Bournemouth, UK *sold-out April 24 O2 Academy Brixton London, UK *sold-out June 9 Bryggeribyen EC Dahls Arena Trondheim, Norway June 16 Live At The Marquee Cork, Ireland

ABOUT MIMI WEBB

Mimi Webb projects a voice as magnetic, massive, and magical as her personality. As "the girl next door" with a hell of vocal range, she's quick to laugh, will let you know precisely what's on her mind, and isn't afraid to be heard. Originally hailing from the UK town of Canterbury, the pop singer and songwriter turns up the volume on every emotion with skyscraping runs and open-heart honesty.

Inspired by the likes of Amy Winehouse, Emelie Sandé, and Sam Smith, she started writing songs of her own at 13-years-old in diaries before eventually learning guitar. Around the same time, she enrolled in The BRIT School-known for alumni such as Adele, Amy Winehouse, Jessie J, and more. Three years later, she left home, moved in with a host family, and attended the prestigious BIMM [British Institute of Modern Music]. In 2019, she landed management, and inked a deal with Epic Records, followed by the release of her debut single "Before I Go" in 2020.

In a whirlwind two years, Mimi released her debut EP Seven Shades of Heartbreak (October 2021), amassed an international following with multiple hit tracks such as "House on Fire," and "Good Without," and became the first British female artist, since Dua Lipa in 2017, to land two singles in the UK Top 15 before her debut album.

She has surpassed 900 million global streams to date and toured across the world- performing at festivals such as Capital FM's Summertime Ball, Isle of Wight Festival, and Montreux Jazz Festival, as well as her own headline tours. Mimi has garnered critical acclaim from the likes of British Vogue, Rolling Stone, Harper's BAZAAR, Billboard, and CLASH, and performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and ELLEN. Mimi's highly anticipated debut album, Amelia will be released on March 3, 2023.