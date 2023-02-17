Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mimi Webb Releases 'Roles Reversed' Single

Mimi’s highly anticipated debut album, Amelia will be released on March 3, 2023.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Breakout singer-songwriter Mimi Webb releases "Roles Reversed," the latest track off her forthcoming debut album, Amelia, arriving March 3

"Roles Reversed" premiered exclusively yesterday on Apple Music's New Music Daily with Zane Lowe. Mimi's vocals are filled with longing and emotion as she takes the listener on a journey of hurt and being left behind. The song was written by Mimi Webb, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough, Toby McDonough, Ryan Daly, CASTLE and produced by Connor McDonough & Ryan Daly.

The track follows Mimi's latest smash hit "Red Flags," which has garnered over 19 million streams since its release and continues to climb the charts currently peaking at #30 at US Top 40 radio and #35 at Hot AC radio. Mimi performed the song on Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Graham Norton Show.

Mimi's highly anticipated debut album, Amelia, will feature 12 tracks including her smash hits "House On Fire," "Ghost of You," and latest single "Red Flags." The album is titled after her full first name, Amelia, which will give fans insight into both sides of the budding star- Amelia, the girl from the UK countryside who loves to be at home with her family, friends, and dogs; and Mimi, the pop artist who loves to be up on stage traveling the world. Amelia is available for pre-order now.

In just two years the breakout artist has racked up over 900 million global streams to date, and multiple chart-topping tracks including "House on Fire," "Good Without," and most recently "Red Flags." Mimi has performed at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in London, numerous festivals such as Capital FM's Summertime Ball, Isle of Wight Festival, and Montreux Jazz Festival, and on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Graham Norton Show and ELLEN.

She was nominated Best New Artist at the 2023 BRIT Awards and has garnered praise from the likes of British Vogue, Rolling Stone, Harper's BAZAAR, GRAMMY.com, and Billboard. Mimi shows no signs of slowing down as she gears up for the release of her debut album.

Following the album's release, she will hit the road for her 2023 headline tour, The Amelia Tour. The 31-date tour will make stops across Europe and the UK, kicking off on March 14 in Zurich, Switzerland at Plaza continuing with stops in Berlin, Oslo, Paris, Manchester and more before concluding on April 24 in London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton. Multiple shows have already sold-out including Dublin and all UK dates. Full tour routing below. Tickets are available now at mimiwebb.com.

2023 THE AMELIA TOUR DATES:

DATE

VENUE

CITY

March 14

Plaza

Zurich, Switzerland

March 15

Technikum

Munich, Germany

March 16

Flex

Vienna, Austria

March 18

Niebo

Warsaw, Poland

March 19

Hole44

Berlin, Germany

March 20

Mojo Club

Hamburg, Germany

March 22

Klubben

Stockholm, Sweden

March 23

Vulkan Arena

Oslo, Norway

March 24

Pumpehuset

Copenhagen, Denmark

March 26

Melkweg

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

March 27

La Madeleine

Brussels, Belgium

March 29

Kantine

Cologne, Germany

March 30

La Maroquinerie

Paris, France

April 1

UEA

Norwich, UK *sold-out

April 3

O2 City Hall

Newcastle, UK *sold-out

April 4

O2 Academy

Glasgow, UK *sold-out

April 6

Ulster Hall

Belfast, UK *sold-out

April 7

3Olympia Theatre

Dublin, Ireland *sold-out

April 8

3Olympia Theatre

Dublin, Ireland *sold-out

April 10

Guild of Students

Liverpool, UK *sold-out

April 11

O2 Victoria Warehouse

Manchester, UK *sold-out

April 14

O2 Academy

Sheffield, UK *sold-out

April 15

O2 Academy

Leeds, UK *sold-out

April 17

Rock City

Nottingham, UK *sold-out

April 18

O2 Academy

Birmingham, UK *sold-out

April 20

O2 Academy

Bristol, UK *sold-out

April 21

Pavilions

Plymouth, UK *sold-out

April 22

O2 Academy

Bournemouth, UK *sold-out

April 24

O2 Academy Brixton

London, UK *sold-out

June 9

Bryggeribyen EC Dahls Arena

Trondheim, Norway

June 16

Live At The Marquee

Cork, Ireland

ABOUT MIMI WEBB

Mimi Webb projects a voice as magnetic, massive, and magical as her personality. As "the girl next door" with a hell of vocal range, she's quick to laugh, will let you know precisely what's on her mind, and isn't afraid to be heard. Originally hailing from the UK town of Canterbury, the pop singer and songwriter turns up the volume on every emotion with skyscraping runs and open-heart honesty.

Inspired by the likes of Amy Winehouse, Emelie Sandé, and Sam Smith, she started writing songs of her own at 13-years-old in diaries before eventually learning guitar. Around the same time, she enrolled in The BRIT School-known for alumni such as Adele, Amy Winehouse, Jessie J, and more. Three years later, she left home, moved in with a host family, and attended the prestigious BIMM [British Institute of Modern Music]. In 2019, she landed management, and inked a deal with Epic Records, followed by the release of her debut single "Before I Go" in 2020.

In a whirlwind two years, Mimi released her debut EP Seven Shades of Heartbreak (October 2021), amassed an international following with multiple hit tracks such as "House on Fire," and "Good Without," and became the first British female artist, since Dua Lipa in 2017, to land two singles in the UK Top 15 before her debut album.

She has surpassed 900 million global streams to date and toured across the world- performing at festivals such as Capital FM's Summertime Ball, Isle of Wight Festival, and Montreux Jazz Festival, as well as her own headline tours. Mimi has garnered critical acclaim from the likes of British Vogue, Rolling Stone, Harper's BAZAAR, Billboard, and CLASH, and performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and ELLEN. Mimi's highly anticipated debut album, Amelia will be released on March 3, 2023.



