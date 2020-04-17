Milo Gore Shares 'Green Eyes' Single

UK based Indie-alternative band Milo Gore have announced the self-release of their latest single, 'Green Eyes' on 17 April. Premiered via CLOUT Magazine, the single is lifted from their upcoming album - How Do You Cope While Grieving For The Living? which will be available on 20 August. The single has a noteworthy team behind it with producer Pete Prokopiw (Mumford & Sons, Florence & The Machine), Mixing Engineer Andy Savours (Sigur Ros, The Horrors, Arctic Monkeys) and Mastering Engineer Guy Davie (Jamie T, The Streets, King Krule). They have had airplay, interviews and Live Sessions for BBC Introducing, with BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Cornwall. On Youtube, Milo Gore have been featured on College Radio as well as had a Live Session with Routenote. As a result, the band currently sits at over 300 000 plays across streaming platforms

The band met and formed at Falmouth University in Cornwall, where they are currently all based. Led by songwriter and lead singer Milo, the five piece collective share an ideology of being stronger together. To each of them, music is "well and truly engrained" in their blood, with the idea of choosing anything else just absurd. The upcoming album is a record of love, loss, drug addiction and Milo's battle with mental health, and ultimately sends an encouraging message of personal acceptance.

With an amalgamation of genres, including an intriguing mix of Pop, Punk and Alternative Rock, Milo Gore draws influence from a variety of innovative artists such as Girl in Red, Penelope Isles, The 1975, Bears Den and Idles. In turn, their own sound sits closer to the likes of Sam Fender, The Strokes, The Hunna and Blossoms.

Milo Gore shine best when they return to their roots and create a raw and impassioned sound, as they have with 'Green Eyes'. The single embraces the pastiche of indie-alternative with wailing guitars and energetic drum progressions. However, the underlying honesty of the vocals ensures that the listener still connects with the track, with a yearning for happiness shining through. The bouncy rock riffs and catchy Britpop tune manage to strike a balancing act of a little sensitive and yet a little carefree, speaking of self growth and development.

Speaking of the track, Milo Gore reveals a little more about the concept behind the single, 'Green Eyes' is a tale of love and loss. It is a song about learning to dance on your own again. Learning to love yourself again, learning to be happy again, and ultimately content with being alone. It discusses the moment when the one you love has gone from your life, and you are forced into learning to love yourself, and the others around you, once again."









