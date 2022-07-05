Mike Gossin Releases First Solo Single 'Marry You'

Award-winning singer/songwriter Mike Gossin is thrilled to release his new single "Marry You". This is the first song from the former Gloriana member's highly anticipated solo project.

Gossin says, "I wrote 'Marry You' sort of impulsively after a night out with a girl I was seeing. I had a picture of us that a downtown Wilmington, NC novelty photographer took, and I happened to look at that picture the next morning and was kind of overcome with some big feelings about her, so I decided to write it out. 'Marry You' ultimately is about all of those amazing things you feel about someone that make you want to share your life with them."

As a founding member of powerhouse group Gloriana, he toured internationally with mega-acts like Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson, and Sheryl Crow. In that time they dominated the Country and Hot 100 charts; were nominated for numerous honors, winning AMA, CMT, and ACM Awards; and even played at the White House.

His upcoming solo project is a deeply personal production, while working with veteran engineer Mark Dobson, he wrote and performed on every track along with some incredible Nashville studio musician friends. Gossin also wrote and makes his debut as a producer on "Marry You".

