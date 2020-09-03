Midge Ure Announces Backstage Lockdown Club

The club launches September 5th.

Midge Ure announces his Backstage Lockdown Club launching on September 5th. The Backstage Lockdown Club gives the viewer exclusive, regular access to a series of intimate, musical events on a monthly subscription basis. Every month there will be at least one, (for a minimum of 45 minutes) Club Event with the opportunity to make musical requests, Q+A sessions, acoustic songs and just generally chat with Midge, all live from his Environment Studio. These will usually be at 7:30 pm UK time which should allow the US and Europe to join, and occasionally he'll do morning slots to enable Japan, Australia and New Zealand to join in.

When he can get back to being able to do normal live shows again, Club members will have exclusive access to tickets and the opportunity to purchase Club only tickets for Pre-Show Acoustic/Q&A sessions at some shows.

There are also plans for exclusive Club merchandise and hopefully some full band live performances when circumstances allow. Pricing and more info can be found at http://www.patreon.com/midgeure

"Like most musicians everything lined up for the rest of 2020/2021 has been postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic and the outlook for returning to touring as we all knew sometime in the near future is remote to say the least. So I devised the Backstage Lockdown Club to enable me to still connect with a global audience and for them to connect with me in a safe and painless way.

There have been many artists doing a great job performing via internet services, singing into their webcams from their sitting rooms, bedrooms, kitchens etc so I wanted to do something different.

I have spent the past three months of lockdown investing in learning how to broadcast high quality, multi-camera, studio based performances. Capturing the intimate, atmospherics a stage show would hopefully create.

For the price of a couple of cups of designer coffee per household you can join me in the BLC on a 'pop in pop out' monthly basis or hang on in there for the long run....however long it takes before we get to be in the same room.

As a club member you will get two events ranging from solo acoustic shows, Q+A sessions, shows featuring musician friends etc. There will be opportunities for members to access 'meet and greets' at specific venues and pre-sale purchase of tour tickets when that comes around.

It's as close as we can get during these strange days.

Are we connected? Absolutely!"

-Midge Ure

