Midem Announces New Area Dedicated To Artists & Talent Development

Midem, the home of the global music community, will place artists and creation at the core of its annual Cannes conference, June 4-7.



This year's Midem will see multiple initiatives putting artists and creation center stage as the beating heart of the 2019 edition. These will include the opening of the Artist Hub, a brand new area dedicated to artists and talent development, the fresh addition of Midem Studio Sessions by Dynaudio, a fully-equipped studio where international artists will record live in public. Also the competition for upcoming artists, the Midem Artist Accelerator, the 2nd edition of the Midem Songwriting Camp and 30+ live concerts on the Midem Beach.



Ensuring that artists and creation are central to Midem is vital to Director, Alexandre Deniot, who says, "Midem was traditionally a meeting place for publishers, labels and lawyers, all essential to the commercial success of the industry, but we must also focus on the artists who create and perform the music that the whole business is based on. Seeking out and nurturing the freshest talent is key to the future of our global industry, so we are looking forward to celebrating some great emerging artists in the Artist Accelerator and enjoying their brilliant live sets, part of a series of over 30 diverse, dynamic gigs on the beach during Midem by Night. Midem will be bubbling with creative juices in the Artist Hub and Songwriting Camp and especially with the exciting new addition, Midem Studio Sessions by Dynaudio. By putting artists and creation at the heart of Midem this year, we are delighted to contribute to supporting the next generation."



Artist & Creation Features at the Heart of Midem 2019



Midem Studio Sessions by Dynaudio

Midem is proud to launch its debut Studio Sessions by Dynaudio, the first of its kind in Europe, the touring studio will be located at the entrance of the Palais des Festivals. Throughout the conference, several international artists will perform in exclusive public recording sessions. This unique experience will transport delegates deep into the heart of the creative and recording process.



Brand New Artist Hub

The Artist Hub, in association with the International Artist Organization, and presented by Songkick and CD Baby, is a brand new area dedicated to artists. It is the place to learn all about talent development, to network and collaborate on ideas and creation.



Inspirational sessions to guide, support and inform artists will feature masterclasses from Blur's David Rowntree, Lady Gaga producer DJ White Shadow and Israeli psytrance electronic duo Infected Mushroom; as well as talks from several artists: French "Baby Rockers" BB Brunes, Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer Maleek Berry, Spanish artist and entrepreneur C Tangana, one of the most popular rappers and hip-hop artists in India, DIVINE, Singaporean record-breaking artist Wengie and Belgian rapper Hamza.



From artist management, to A&R, marketing and digital, artists will learn and be inspired by key international players to boost their careers. Giants such as Beatport, IAO, CD Baby, K7 Music, Killimanjaro Live, Microsoft, Songkick, Sony/ATV and XL Recordings among others will take to the stage to share their insights.



Discover the Full Program here.

Midem Songwriting Camp in Partnership with Universal Music Publishing

Over 4 days in the Midem Creative House in Cannes, the Songwriting Camp will bring together some of the most exciting and innovative songwriters and producers to collaborate and compose original songs together.



During the Songwriting Camp, French urban-pop producers and international talent will come together in collaboration, starting on Sunday, June 2. The Top 10 exclusive tracks will be revealed in a dedicated session during Midem on Thursday, June 6, at the Palais des Festivals.



Songwriting Camp Confirmed Artists:

? AMWIN - Pop (Sweden)

? Candice Pillay - R'n'B/Hip Hop/Urban (South Africa) - collaborations include Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, Why Don't We, Rita Ora, and Tinie Tempah

? Calle Lehman

? Dalex - R&B/Hip Hop/Urban (Puerto Rico)

? High P - R&B/Hip Hop/Urban (France) - collaborations include top French artists Maitre Gims, Vitaa, Dadju, JUL

? Izi (Italy)

? Josh - R&B/Hip Hop/Urban (France) - collaborations include top French artists Dosseh, Rim'K

? Leny Magoufakis - R&B/Hip Hop/Urban (France) - collaborations include top French artists Louane, Seth Gueko, Dosseh

? Le Side (France) - collaborations include Aya Nakamura's second album Nakamura (top of the French charts)

? Mahmood (Italy) - the voice of Italy for Eurovision

? Melanie Fontana - Pop (USA) - collaborations include Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, BTS

? Monet192 (Germany)

? Namika (Germany/Morocco) - collaborations include Black M. In 2018 she was awarded by the Musikautorenpreis(Prize for Best Author) for the track "Je ne parle pas français" by GEMA

? Todiefor - R&B/Hip Hop/Urban (Belgium)

? Rupert Blackman



Midem Artist Accelerator Presented by Amuse

Celebrating its 5th edition with a record number of submissions, up 35% on 2018, including entries from a staggering 24 new countries, this is the ultimate career booster - a global search for the most exciting emerging talent. The Artist Accelerator competition is an exclusive initiative for artists to grow their profiles internationally through masterclasses with inspiring artist ambassadors, mentoring sessions with big-hitting industry players, business meetings with international music professionals and concerts for an audience of trendsetters and international media.



The 2019 Finalists:

? ACIDO PANTERA (Colombia) | EDM

? ALEXANDER OSCAR (Denmark) | Pop

? ANYA (Denmark) | Pop

? BLANCHE (Belgium) | Pop

? BO NINGEN (Japan/UK) | Rock/Alternative

? DALEX (Puerto Rico) | R&B/Hip Hop/Urban

? KYAN (UK) | R&B/Hip-Hop/Urban

? MOONCHILD SANELLY (South Africa) | Pop

? MULLALLY (UK) | Pop

? RASHA NAHAS (Palestinian Territories) | Rock/Alternative

? SAUTI SOL (Kenya) | World





Related Articles View More Music Stories