Mickey Guyton Releases Highly-Aniticpated Debut Album 'Remember Her Name'

Nashville's Mickey Guyton has released her debut album "Remember Her Name" today.

Guyton celebrates the release of her debut album with performances on NBC's TODAY Summer Concert Series today, Sept. 24 followed by NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 27 and ABC's The View on Tuesday, September 28.

Guyton co-penned 15 of the 16 songs on Remember Her Name including the recently released "Love My Hair," "All American," which she performed on ABC's CMA Summer Jam earlier this month, title track "Remember Her Name," and Grammy-nominated "Black Like Me."

CMT announced yesterday it will recognize Guyton with its Breakout Artist of the Year award at the upcoming 2021 CMT Artist of the Year celebration on Oct. 13. Guyton, also currently nominated for CMA New Artist of the Year, was recently featured on The New York Times Arts & Leisure music cover.

Listen to the new album now: