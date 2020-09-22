Mickey Guyton Performs 'Black Like Me' on TODAY SHOW

Watch the emotional performance below!

Capitol Nashville's Mickey Guyton performed the powerful "Black Like Me" yesterday as part of "TODAY." Watch below. Praised by HITS for, "nudging America's conscience with personal truth and gospel fervor," "Black Like Me" has resonated with critics and fans alike since its release earlier this year. Mickey originally wrote the track at a cross-genre writing camp in 2019 but due to demand released the song this summer.

"Black Like Me" is featured on Mickey's new EP, Bridges, in addition to, her current single "Heaven Down Here" and "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?", which she performed as part of the Academy of Country Music Awards with surprise guest Keith Urban last week, watch HERE.

Mickey's performance was hailed as one of the best of the show with Rolling Stone noting, "Guyton knocked it out of the park demonstrating that she's got a world-class set of pipes as well as something important to say."

For more information visit www.mickeyguyton.com.

Here's the performance from "Today Show":

Photo Credit: Phylicia J.L. Munn

View More Music Stories Related Articles