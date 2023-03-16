Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mickela Mallozzi's Bare Feet Tours Heading to Ireland in October 2023

The new tour is beginning October 5, 2023.

Mar. 16, 2023  

This fall, join Mickela Mallozzi, Emmy Award winning Travel Host of Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi, for a new 10-day Bare Feet Tour through Ireland beginning October 5, 2023. Created in partnership with AAA Exclusive Vacations, Mickela curated this itinerary with an emphasis on an intimate, small group experience featuring the friends Mickela has met through dance during one of her many visits to Ireland over the years.

The itinerary will emulate the TV series, which streams on PBS and Amazon Prime Video, allowing guests to discover Ireland's dance, food and cultural legacy first-hand. Guests will be fully immersed in Irish culture through the art of dance, history, and food. This ten day tour travels through the city center of Dublin to the cliffs of Dingle.

"I'm so excited to head back to Ireland for our Bare Feet Tour this October - from all of our past travelers' experience on the tour, this is a perfect way to really get an authentic taste of Ireland's hospitality and culture firsthand," said Mickela Mallozzi, who will be leading this new Bare Feet Tour. "I like to say I make new friends by dancing with strangers, and by leading these Bare Feet Tours, I get to bring fans with me to meet all of these amazing friends I've made over the years."

Highlights of the tour include:

Private dance class with champion instructor Ger Mahoney;

Literary Pub Crawl where you can enjoy watching some of Ireland's best literature acted out while traveling to famous Irish pubs;

A private traditional Irish music session and tin whistle lesson at the Doolin Music House;

Culinary walking tour with Chef Martin Bealin to experience a taste of Dingle;

Guided bike tour of Killarney National Park followed by an evening dance show at Celtic Steps;

Traditional Brush Dance lesson with Anne-Marie Nelligan of Torc Dancers in Killarney.

The 2023 Bare Feet Tour through Ireland is priced at $5,199 per person based upon double occupancy ($5,999 per person based upon single occupancy). More information about the itinerary and instructions on how to book can be found at https://www.travelbarefeet.com/bare-feet-tours.

In the coming months, Mickela will also be announcing three new tours departing late 2023 and in 2024, including tango in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Flamenco in Andalucia, Spain; and Pizzica in Puglia, Italy.

Photo Credit: Bare Feet Tours



