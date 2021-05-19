Michigan Rattlers Release Sophomore Album 'That Kind of Life'
Michigan Rattlers started teasing the release of That Kind of Life last year with the debut of the album’s first two singles “Desert Heat” and “Like A Kid.”
Roots-rock band Michigan Rattlers have released their extraordinary sophomore studio album, That Kind of Life, today on the band's own Massasauga Records.
PRESS HERE to listen and HERE to watch the title track's official video. The quintet will kick off a 64-date tour this month with two very special album release shows in Detroit followed by stops throughout the US and Canada in Chicago, Denver, Austin, Nashville, Toronto, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston and more (full routing below). Local CDC requirements will be followed, and fans can purchase tickets by visiting wwww.michiganrattlers.com.
"It shouldn't have taken a pandemic to teach us how much we need other people," said lead vocalist and primary songwriter Graham Young. "But I think to some extent it did. I guess this is a record about love and loss, like most records are. But even though we recorded these songs before the pandemic they feel more significant now. We can't wait to see you guys and tell you these stories in person."
Lifelong friends and deep-north natives, Michigan Rattlers play heavy-hearted folk-rock with an aching dose of Midwestern nice. Graham Young (lead vocals/guitar), Adam Reed (vocals/upright bass), Christian Wilder (vocals/piano) and Tony Audia (drums) began writing music and performing together in their Northern Michigan high school. They regularly played every bar, cafe, and stage in town, developing a musical chemistry informed by the likes of AC/DC, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Seger, and more. After a few years apart, Reed and Young settled down in Los Angeles, recorded a short demo, and began playing locally. The demo found its way in the hands of super-producer Johnny K, and they cut the bulk of their first EP at NRG studios in just one day. This self-titled Michigan Rattlers EP attracted glowing reviews from No Depression, Bluegrass Situation, Relix, Glide, Grammy.com and more. Rolling Stone named the band one of their "Ten New Country Artists You Need To Know," and in 2018, following a massive summer tour that included stops at Bonnaroo, Firefly and Electric Forest; the band released their highly anticipated debut full length album, Evergreen to critical acclaim.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
Special Album Release Shows
May 30 - Detroit, Michigan - Cadieux Café
May 31 - Detroit, Michigan - Cadieux Café
That Kind of Life Tour Dates
July 15 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
July 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Colectivo Coffee
July 17 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
July 19 - Cheyenne, WY - Terry Bison Ranch
July 21 - Bozeman, MT - Filling Station / VFW
July 22 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
July 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Urban Lounge
July 26 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater
July 27 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
July 29 - Kearney, NE - Joe's Honky Tonk
July 30 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
July 31 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
August 1 - Davenport, IA - Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel
August 3 - Davenport, IA - Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel
August 5 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache
August 7 - Cadillac, MI - Coyote Crossing Resort
August 18 - Cincinnati, OH - Top Cats
August 23 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall
August 24 - Mobile, AL - The Merry Widow
August 26 - Houston, TX - The Rustic
August 27 - San Antonio, TX - The Rustic
August 28 - Austin, TX - Parish
August 29 - Denton, TX - Andy's Bar & Grill
September 1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Ponyboy
September 2 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard
September 3 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
September 11 - Marshall, MI - Franke Center For the Arts
September 15 - Columbus, OH - The Basement
September 16 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
September 17 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
September 24 - Knoxville, TN - Barley's Taproom
September 25 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
September 27 - Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House
September 29 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
September 30 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360
October 2 - Syracuse, NY - Funk 'n Waffles
October 6 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
October 8 - Toronto, ON, Canada - The Drake Hotel
October 28 - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern
October 29 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
October 30 - Bowen Island, BC, Canada - Bowen Island Pub
November 2 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall
November 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
November 4 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
November 5 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
November 6 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
November 14 - Memphis, TN - Hernando's Hideaway
November 26 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall
December 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Café
December 3 - Harrisonburg, VA - The Golden Pony
December 4 - Huntington, WV - Black Sheep Burrito & Brews
December 5 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
December 8 - Savannah, GA - District Live
December 9 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
December 11 - Gloucester, VA - Flat Iron Crossroads
December 12 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
December 14 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live
December 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory
December 17 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar
December 19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Upcoming Festival Dates
July 23 - Kemmerer, WY - Oyster Ridge Music Festival
August 13 - Wellston, MI - Hoxeyville Music Festival