Michigan Rattlers Release Sophomore Album 'That Kind of Life'

Roots-rock band Michigan Rattlers have released their extraordinary sophomore studio album, That Kind of Life, today on the band's own Massasauga Records.

PRESS HERE to listen and HERE to watch the title track's official video. The quintet will kick off a 64-date tour this month with two very special album release shows in Detroit followed by stops throughout the US and Canada in Chicago, Denver, Austin, Nashville, Toronto, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston and more (full routing below). Local CDC requirements will be followed, and fans can purchase tickets by visiting wwww.michiganrattlers.com.

"It shouldn't have taken a pandemic to teach us how much we need other people," said lead vocalist and primary songwriter Graham Young. "But I think to some extent it did. I guess this is a record about love and loss, like most records are. But even though we recorded these songs before the pandemic they feel more significant now. We can't wait to see you guys and tell you these stories in person."

Michigan Rattlers started teasing the release of That Kind of Life last year with the debut of the album's first two singles "Desert Heat" and "Like A Kid." The new music picks up right where their critically acclaimed debut full length, Evergreen (2018), left off.

Lifelong friends and deep-north natives, Michigan Rattlers play heavy-hearted folk-rock with an aching dose of Midwestern nice. Graham Young (lead vocals/guitar), Adam Reed (vocals/upright bass), Christian Wilder (vocals/piano) and Tony Audia (drums) began writing music and performing together in their Northern Michigan high school. They regularly played every bar, cafe, and stage in town, developing a musical chemistry informed by the likes of AC/DC, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Seger, and more. After a few years apart, Reed and Young settled down in Los Angeles, recorded a short demo, and began playing locally. The demo found its way in the hands of super-producer Johnny K, and they cut the bulk of their first EP at NRG studios in just one day. This self-titled Michigan Rattlers EP attracted glowing reviews from No Depression, Bluegrass Situation, Relix, Glide, Grammy.com and more. Rolling Stone named the band one of their "Ten New Country Artists You Need To Know," and in 2018, following a massive summer tour that included stops at Bonnaroo, Firefly and Electric Forest; the band released their highly anticipated debut full length album, Evergreen to critical acclaim.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Special Album Release Shows

May 30 - Detroit, Michigan - Cadieux Café

May 31 - Detroit, Michigan - Cadieux Café

That Kind of Life Tour Dates

July 15 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

July 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Colectivo Coffee

July 17 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

July 19 - Cheyenne, WY - Terry Bison Ranch

July 21 - Bozeman, MT - Filling Station / VFW

July 22 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

July 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Urban Lounge

July 26 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater

July 27 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

July 29 - Kearney, NE - Joe's Honky Tonk

July 30 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

July 31 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

August 1 - Davenport, IA - Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel

August 3 - Davenport, IA - Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel

August 5 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

August 7 - Cadillac, MI - Coyote Crossing Resort

August 18 - Cincinnati, OH - Top Cats

August 23 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall

August 24 - Mobile, AL - The Merry Widow

August 26 - Houston, TX - The Rustic

August 27 - San Antonio, TX - The Rustic

August 28 - Austin, TX - Parish

August 29 - Denton, TX - Andy's Bar & Grill

September 1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Ponyboy

September 2 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

September 3 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

September 11 - Marshall, MI - Franke Center For the Arts

September 15 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

September 16 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

September 17 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

September 24 - Knoxville, TN - Barley's Taproom

September 25 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

September 27 - Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House

September 29 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

September 30 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360

October 2 - Syracuse, NY - Funk 'n Waffles

October 6 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

October 8 - Toronto, ON, Canada - The Drake Hotel

October 28 - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern

October 29 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

October 30 - Bowen Island, BC, Canada - Bowen Island Pub

November 2 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall

November 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

November 4 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

November 5 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

November 6 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

November 14 - Memphis, TN - Hernando's Hideaway

November 26 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall

December 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Café

December 3 - Harrisonburg, VA - The Golden Pony

December 4 - Huntington, WV - Black Sheep Burrito & Brews

December 5 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

December 8 - Savannah, GA - District Live

December 9 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

December 11 - Gloucester, VA - Flat Iron Crossroads

December 12 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

December 14 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

December 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

December 17 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar

December 19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Upcoming Festival Dates

July 23 - Kemmerer, WY - Oyster Ridge Music Festival

August 13 - Wellston, MI - Hoxeyville Music Festival