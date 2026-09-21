Michele Bettencourt and Vampire Time Release 'How Close' Music Video

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Michele Bettencourt and Vampire Time have released the official music video for 'How Close (Will You Stand By Me),' a track featuring vocalist Sari Greenberg. The song comes from the 2025 album Vampire Time that also includes 'Everybody Loves A Circus,' which recently won the Independent Music Network Award for Mainstream Breakout Single, as well as 'Guilded Age,' which spent four weeks at #1 on the National Radio Hits Top 40, two weeks at #1 on the National Radio Hits AC Top 40, and 2 weeks at #1 on The Independent Music Network Mainstream Top 30 Countdown.

The video features Michele Bettencourt, Sari Greenberg (Soul Farm, Bad Romance, Uptown Girls), Hendrik Helmer (Carly Simon), Edward Fletcher (LA Winter), Carmine Rojas (David Bowie, Billy Gibbons) and Russ McKinnon (Barry Manilow, Tower of Power, Joe Cocker).

Driven by Greenberg's impassioned vocals and Bettencourt's emotionally direct songwriting, 'How Close (Will You Stand By Me)' is part of an album that blends rock, personal reflection, and social commentary, drawing on Bettencourt's own extraordinary journey.

Before pursuing music full-time, Bettencourt spent decades in Silicon Valley, serving as CEO and chairman of a major multi-billion-dollar cybersecurity company. In 2018, she publicly transitioned to Michele Bettencourt, embracing her identity as a transgender woman after decades of living as someone else.

Her transition was chronicled in the documentary Beautiful Lie, while her return to music became an important part of her next chapter. A longtime drummer and songwriter, Bettencourt began putting her musical ambitions front and center, ultimately forming Vampire Time and releasing the band's debut album in 2025.

Today, Vampire Time reflects that journey—unafraid to tackle identity, power, injustice, and the complicated realities of modern life. Bettencourt is currently in the studio working on new music and will be announcing an LA show soon.

Photo Credit: Richard Corman



Photo Credit: Richard Corman

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