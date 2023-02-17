Michaël Brun Returns With 'Clueless Ft. Oxlade'

Kicking off a new era of music, Haiti-born and New York-based Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning producer and artist Michaël Brun unveils his energetic new single entitled "Clueless" featuring Nigerian powerhouse Oxlade released today via Astralwerks. Listen to "Clueless" and watch the vibrant and fun Nicholas Buckwalter-directed visualizer, shot the morning after the GRAMMYs in Downtown Los Angeles below.

The dynamic track showcases his genre-bending and culture-fusing production with its distinct Haitian bounce and universal appeal. Meanwhile, Oxlade turns up with a catchy melody and instantly chantable chorus. Together, they deliver a Caribbean-Afro-fusion anthem primed for global impact.

"Working with Oxlade was such an honor," Michaël Brun shares. "I knew from the first song of his I heard-that he was a true genius. It's hard to wrap my head around the fact that his session with me in the States was his first outside of his home country, Nigeria. The operatic elements of his voice and the ways in which he uses harmonies and layers are what make Oxlade who he is, a true legend. It was a really, really incredible experience so I'm excited to finally release the song. I'm extremely proud of it. It's one of my favorite things I've ever done and I hope that people like it as well"

With its fusion of Haitian and West African stylings, "Clueless" continues a tradition of ushering Brun's native culture into the spotlight via his music. He has consistently brought audiences together with his famous annual Bayo Block Party Tour, taking over renowned venues worldwide with classic elements such as "rara" and the spontaneous spirit of a Port-au-Prince street party.

Hailing from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Brun has quietly emerged as an influential, impactful, and inimitable phenomenon. In addition to massive collaborations with Ed Sheeran, and MR EAZI, he notably picked up a Latin GRAMMY® Award in the category of "Best Urban Music Album" for his production on J Balvin's blockbuster Colores.

On his solo music, he has reeled in over 100 million streams and counting in addition to earning praise from Variety, Billboard, The FADER, Rolling Stone, and TIME, which dubbed his music "a loving homage to [Haiti's] rich styles." He also serves as the face of the EMMY® Award-winning PBS series Beat Making Lab. Knocking on the door of superstardom, he'll be unveiling more music throughout 2023.

Watch the new music video here: