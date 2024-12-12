Michael W. Smith and Chandler Moore Detail 'One Night, Two Pianos' Mini-Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two Grammy-winning artists and worship leaders, Michael W. Smith and Chandler Moore, are joining forces for a one-of-a-kind musical experience, the “One Night, Two Pianos” mini-tour. Michael W. Smith, an iconic music pioneer with over 40 years of influence, and Chandler Moore, a trailblazing worship leader and vocalist known for his work with Maverick City Music, will bring their talents together for an unforgettable night of music, storytelling, and worship.

With just two pianos on stage—Michael and Chandler, are creating an intimate and powerful evening. The duo will perform their beloved songs, share personal stories, and bring audiences into the heart of their creative and worship journeys.

Tour Dates:

March 7, 2025 – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

March 8, 2025 – Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN

March 9, 2025 – Walker Theatre – Chattanooga, TN

“This collaboration is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time,” said Michael W. Smith. “To share the stage with Chandler and let the music speak in such a simple yet powerful way is going to be truly special. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this night.”

Chandler Moore added, "Moments like this are rare—where we get to strip everything back and just lean into the music and the message. Michael and I are beyond excited to create an atmosphere that’s raw, real, and deeply meaningful. These nights are about connection, worship, and celebrating the incredible things God has done through these songs. Can’t wait to see how God moves!”

This intimate format promises to give fans a fresh, up-close encounter with two of Christian music’s most celebrated artists. Whether you’ve been a longtime supporter or are just discovering their music, the “One Night, Two Pianos” mini-tour is a can’t-miss event.

Tickets for the mini-tour are currently on sale here and here. Currently, Smith is in the midst of his highly anticipated EVERY CHRISTMAS tour.

