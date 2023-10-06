Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Releases New Album 'Come Of Age'

Princess Goes — the buzzy band led by the charismatic showmanship and signature voice of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Lazarus) alongside keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Cyndie Lauper) and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) — share their highly anticipated new LP, ‘Come Of Age’, via SO In De Goot Recordings.

The album arrives as the New York trio prepare to launch it with a special live show at London’s EartH venue this Sunday night (8 Oct) - final remaining tickets are on sale now here.

‘Come Of Age’ is the trio’s most accessible, yet innovative work to date, replete with songs that traverse a thrilling and often surprising sonic and lyrical landscape. There’s a clear cohesiveness to the 12 songs on the album that manage to be all at once catchy and intoxicating, soundtrack-y musicscapes for the ages, synth-heavy but multi-faceted.

The musical growth on ‘Come Of Age’ was organic, and though onstage and on paper, they are a keyboards-drums-vocals band, this album is rife with guitar and bass, instruments that play a bigger role than they did on previous recordings. The band’s evolution is ongoing and often unearthly, spacy and provocative in the vein of Bowie’s Blackstar (David Bowie personally cast Hall to play the lead role of Thomas Newton in his final stage project – Lazarus on Broadway).

As a follow-up to the record's first few singles, "Shimmer", "Blur", and "Jetpack", today, the band additionally shines a light on the record's focus track, "Come Of Age".

Speaking on the title-track track itself Yanowitz says:

"This beautiful track came out of Matt Katz Bohen’s incredible imagination. In Princess, we love the band Future Islands, and I think you can hear their influence in this tune. These are among my favorite lyrics Mike has written…too many lyrics to mention here, but one that sticks out to me is 'Admit you wanna see me go down.' I really love the sentiment and the way the line unfolds in the delivery.

I believe Mike intended it one way, but I also think about that line in the bigger picture, how so many people seem to want others to fail, maybe even want us to fail, and the delivery is seasoned with just the right amount of attitude…like you can be a hater, but we don’t give a fk...deal with it. One nice touch is that we recorded that distortion live on Mike’s vocal.

It wasn’t an effect added later…the distortion is married to the performance. For the production geeks...the pre-amp we used on Mike’s vocal was an Avalon 727. The original song all started with a discarded Yamaha synthesizer Matt found in the garbage on the street in Brooklyn."

Listen to Princess Goes' brand new album, ‘Come Of Age’, out now via all DSPs here:

UK Tour Dates:

8 October - London, UK – EartH Theatre - TICKETS