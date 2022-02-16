Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen Band Announces U.S. Tour Dates

On the heels of a sold-out tour in Europe to close out 2021, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) are excited to announce their first-ever North American headline tour this Spring.

The series of dates kicks off on March 20, 2022 at Pappy & Harriets in Pioneertown, CA, and will make its way throughout the US until mid-May; making stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Phoenix, New Orleans, San Diego, Houston, New York City and more. A fan pre-sale will take place tomorrow, and the public sale begins Friday, February 18 at 10AM local time. Tickets can be found here.

Led by charismatic front man Michael C. Hall, the band's live show is exciting and eerie, mesmerizing and impassioned. "When they began to play, magic occurred," said When The Horn Blows. "From the opening notes of their set, the trio were a sight and sound to behold. Piercing synth tore through the venue as the night set off on an explosive journey of bass heavy electronica and almost vaudeville-esque crooning. Meanwhile, the rows of lights shining through the smoke gave the venue an almost ultraviolet feel, as if the entire show was just a shared hallucinogenic fever dream."

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum's 2021 debut album THANKS FOR COMING showcases the band's myriad influences that converge to create the sound that has been earning critical acclaim since the release of the band's self-titled EP from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Paper, Alternative Press, Associated Press, Consequence of Sound, People, American Songwriter, Magnet, FLOOD, Forbes, Huffington Post, NME, Line of Best Fit, The Independent, Entertainment Tonight and more.

Fueled by synthesizers and drums, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is a swirl of glam, experimental, ambient music of David Bowie, Giorgio Moroder's '70s disco productions for Donna Summer, '80s new wave dance music and contemporary electronic dance acts like Justice.

The band is currently in the studio working on new music. Stay tuned for more updates and information in the coming weeks!

Tour Dates

March 20 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets

March 21 - Costa Mesa, CA - Wayfarer

March 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

March 23 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

March 25 - Portland, OR - Star Theater

March 26 - Spokane, WA - The Big Dipper

March 27 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

March 29 - Garden City, ID - Visual Arts Collective

March 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

March 31 - Denver, CO - The O

April 17 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

May 12 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is comprised of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie).

The three band members met several years ago on Broadway during the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Michael C. Hall is a musical talent and a longstanding Broadway performer, having played leading roles in Chicago, Cabaret, Hedwig and was selected by David Bowie to star in his musical, Lazarus. He has also earned many accolades for his acting, including an Emmy nomination for his work on the HBO drama Six Feet Under and a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for the acclaimed Showtime series Dexter.

His bandmates boast similarly prodigious resumes. Peter Yanowitz began his career playing drums in The Wallflowers before going on to co-found indie stalwarts Morningwood and work with artists as varied as Natalie Merchant, Yoko Ono, Andrew W.K., Allen Ginsberg, and Billy Bragg & Wilco, who enlisted him to perform on their seminal 'Mermaid Avenue' collaboration. Keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen spent the last decade touring and recording with Blondie, in addition to working with Boy George and Cyndi Lauper.