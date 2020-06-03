Michael Buble Offers To Match Donations From Fans To ACLU

While quarantined with his family in Vancouver, Michael Bublé, the Canadian, Argentinian, U.S., Italian and global citizen of the world, challenged his followers to be part of the solution to help seek justice and equal rights. He has asked them to consider making a donation to the ACLU and vowed to match funds up to $100,000 along with his own donation to the organization that has sought to protect the civil rights of all people for the last l00 years. He posted the following message on his social media sites:

"Along with the rest of the world, I watched in horror as a policeman literally took the breath out of George Floyd. This is not the kind of world I want my children to grow up in. I stand in solidarity with the Black community and all people who seek justice and equal rights. I pray for the safety of the millions of peaceful demonstrators around the world in these devastating times - as they express their outrage and need for real change.

But each of us must do more than pray. We need to be part of the solution in fighting systemic racism in whatever way we can. There is so much to do but for now, I am making a donation to the ACLU who continue their work seeking justice for the civil and human rights of all citizens.

I also am challenging you to also make a donation to ACLU. I will match anyone who makes a donation using this link, www.aclusocal.org/buble, up to $100,000.

If each of us do what we can, change can happen. Thank you and God bless you."

Photo Credit: Luke Dyson

