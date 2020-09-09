Michael Bernard Fitzgerald Releases Two New Tracks

"Good Plates" and "I Love You" are out today.

Canadian Singer-Songwriter Michael Bernard Fitzgerald has shared to new tracks - "Good Plates" and "I Love You" - today, pulled from his forthcoming full-length album Love Valley due out on October 9th, 2020 via Treasure Island Records / Ingrooves - check it out via your preferred listening service. The double single is accompanied by the release of two more serene live videos, shot in Calgary's stunning countryside by director Brock Davis Mitchell. The video for "Good Plates" premiered today via Americana Highways - watch below.

"For me it's another piece of the picture I was drawing with this record - candles on the long table on the patio, string lights down the path to the barn. A good meal shared with friends and family with the person you love," Fitzgerald says about writing "Good Plates." "Everyone knows that feeling - when those 'get the good plates out' moments happen in life. I want people to hear the song and feel that warm feeling."

Continuing that feeling on "I Love You," Fitzgerald seeks to describe a simple, real picture of love, a main theme throughout Love Valley. He says, "I enjoyed painting a picture of this place I wanted to eventually arrive at. I think everyone has a dream spot like that, for me it took writing about it to realize I had my own. My hope with this song is that it would describe a real love - something that didn't need anything extravagant or over the top. A calm love." You can check out the clip for "I Love You" now HERE."

The two tracks come on the heels of Fitzgerald launching his fall Farm Tour last week, leaning on his ingenuity and becoming one of the first artists to try and navigate live shows in the time of COVID. In early June, Fitzgerald launched his Summer Nights series which saw him hosting 55 sold-out shows since June in his backyard in a tent he dubbed The Greenbriar. Hosting small groups, he partnered with his favorite local businesses - UNA for food to be preordered and Monogram for coffee available in the tent every evening - to provide an almost private-event like atmosphere for fans, who enjoyed music and a conversation with the artist in an intimate and warm setting. The Farm Tour sees the Greenbriar Tent in its slightly expanded form travelling across Canada to play for small groups of ticketholders over the next two months, giving fans the luxury of seeing live music again all while Fitzgerald goes above and beyond to ensure their safety by following all local and federal guidelines. Fitzgerald chatted with Pollstar for a "Stage Right" feature about all this and you can read the entire interview HERE.

Love Valley marks the fifth full-length album from Michael Bernard Fitzgerald and the first to be written entirely on his own - shirking writing sessions in bigger cities for the bucolic coziness of his hometown of Calgary, where the bulk of the record was made. Intended and wistful, he tells a story the listener yearns to be a part of, with each song weaving his lifetime of experiences with the dream of a life yet to be seen. The album, produced by Fitzgerald and Juno Award-winning engineer Josh Rob Gwilliam, also boasts an incredible slate of guest musicians, including Brett Resnik on Pedal Steel (Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price), Lyle Molzan on Drums (Kathleen Edwards, Emm Gryner) & Art Edmaiston Sax (Eli "Paperboy" Reed, Jim Lauderdale, Jonny Lang).

Pre-save Love Valley or listen to "Good Plates" and "I Love You" now. For full Farm Tour dates, see below, and for the most up-to-date information, please visit www.ilovembf.com.

Watch the "Good Plates" video below.

Farm Tour



Sept. 9 - Rocky Mountain House, AB, Canada

Sept. 10 - Red Deer, AB, Canada

Sept. 11 - Hinton, AB, Canada

Sept. 12 - Grande Cache, AB, Canada

Sept. 15 - Deep Creek, AB, Canada

Sept. 16 - Peace River, AB, Canada

Sept. 17 - Whitecourt, AB, Canada

Sept. 18 - Athabasca, AB, Canada

Sept. 19 - 5PM - Edmonton, AB, Canada

Sept. 19 - 8PM - Edmonton, AB, Canada

Sept. 20 - Lloydminster, AB, Canada

Sept. 22 - Saskatoon, SK, Canada

Sept. 23 - Swift Current, SK, Canada

Sept. 24 - Regina, SK, Canada

Sept. 25 - Winnipeg, MB, Canada

Sept. 26 - Winnipeg, MB, Canada

Sept. 29 - Greater Sudbury, ON, Canada

Sept. 30 - Huntsville, ON, Canada

Oct. 1 - Hamilton, ON, Canada

Oct. 2 - Toronto, ON, Canada

Oct. 3 - Toronto, ON, Canada

Oct. 6 - Guelph, ON, Canada

Oct. 7 - Kingston, ON, Canada

Oct. 8 - Ottawa, ON, Canada

Oct. 9 - Montréal, QC, Canada

Oct. 10 - Sherbrooke, QC, Canada

Oct. 12 - Saint John West, NB, Canada

Oct. 13 - Moncton, NB, Canada

Oct. 14 - Charlottetown, PE, Canada

Oct. 15 - Halifax, NS, Canada

Oct. 16 - Sydney, NS, Canada

Oct. 21 - Kelowna, BC, Canada

Oct. 22 - Salmon Arm, BC, Canada

Oct. 23 - Vernon, BC, Canada

Oct. 24 - Kamloops, BC, Canada

Oct. 25 - Whistler, BC, Canada

Oct. 27 - Nanaimo, BC, Canada

Oct. 28 - Courtney, BC, Canada

Oct. 29 - Tofino, BC, Canada

Oct. 30 - Victoria, BC, Canada

Oct. 31 - Vancouver, BC, Canada

