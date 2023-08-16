Micah McLaurin Releases New Single 'Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend'

The track was recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London at the historic Abbey Road Studios and with a big band at British Grove Studios.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Virtuoso pianist, composer, and avant-garde artist Micah McLaurin has released his new instrumental cover single “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” Listen to the single, which was recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London at the historic Abbey Road Studios and with a big band at British Grove Studios.

Meticulously arranged by Micah and his collaborators, “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” sees him embarking on an exciting new chapter in his already ambitious career and celebrates all the theatrics and camp of the original with a vivacious horn section and whimsical piano. A tribute to Marilyn Monroe, the fresh take on the Jule Styne and Leo Robin classic includes an improvised piano section that Micah based on the jazz riff in the original recording.

“Years ago, I heard some arrangements of French songs by Charles Trenet, arranged in a jazz/classical style by the pianist Alexis Weissenberg. I loved the beauty and accessibility combined with musical sophistication,” shares Micah on his inspiration.

“I became interested in doing music like that. I knew the movie version of ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’ and loved the piano part. It was really fun and new for me to perform something in this style. I took the existing piano and added my own embellishments, keeping what’s so great about Marilyn’s version and making it my own.”

Crafted with producer Nick Patrick (Seal, Aretha Franklin, Andrea Bocelli) and recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (helmed by GRAMMY-winning conductor Steve Sidwell) on a Bosendorfer 230 VC piano, “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” is the first of Micah’s upcoming all-star collaborations with GRAMMY-nominated arranger Chris Walden (Aretha Franklin, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder), GRAMMY-winning composer David Campbell (Carole King, Adele, James Taylor) and multi-platinum arranger Robin Smith.

The single kicks off a journey that builds upon Micah’s early experiences of being born to a Catholic household in South Carolina and growing up queer in a conservative community where he was homeschooled so he could focus on his early passion for piano.

Performing for live audiences by the age of 9, Micah went on to attend the prestigious Curtis Institute and Juilliard to develop his innate talent by diving deeper into piano technique, music theory, and music history. But Micah was left little room for his own voice to flourish and develop his own artistry in the traditional world of classical music.

Realizing that his relationship with music and to himself had to evolve, Micah decided to chart a new course. Finding respite in queer culture upon moving to New York and unlearning many of the lessons that taught him to suppress who he really was, he harnessed his virtuosic talent to celebrate what made him unique. Recording his viral “Rhapsody in Gaga” piano medley and his well-received “Madonna Medley” in the process, Micah has set out on a mission to reconnect with his true self.

photo credit: Miguel Villalobos



