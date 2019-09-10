Miami Beach Pop Festival Announces Groundbreaking Sustainability Efforts

Miami Beach Pop Festival is taking bold steps to be one of the most environmentally conscious festivals ever. Set for November 8-10, 2019, the festival will include the groundbreaking ECOasis which will unite a roster of partner organizations to highlight sustainability as an integral part of the weekend-long festival. Miami Beach Pop's South Florida home is one of the most fragile, ecologically sensitive, and environmentally significant regions on planet Earth.

"I'm proud that the Miami Beach Pop Festival efforts are reflective of the City's commitment to inclusivity and environmental sustainability," shared Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

In the spirit of the event's theme of connection to each other and our planet, the ECOasis at Miami Beach Pop will empower attendees to make a difference in their local community and beyond. ECOasis Partners are positively impacting our world in a variety of initiatives, including community beach cleanups, coral reef restoration, shark research, and much more.

In an effort to care for its beachfront home within its own operations, and to inspire attendees, Miami Beach Pop has chosen a curated team of inspiring organizations for the ECOasis. Each group has had a deep impact in South Florida and beyond, and continues to demonstrate a commitment to addressing the community's most essential concerns. The organizations in the 2019 ECOasis include: Friends of the Everglades, Frost Science Museum, Mermaid Straw, #UNLITTER, Oceanic Global, Plastic Free Miami Beach, Rescue A Reef, Shark Research and Conservation, Stream2Sea, Surfrider, The CLEO Institute, The Sink or Swim Project, Youth Making Ripples, and VolunteerCleanup.Org. Each has a plan in place to showcase their respective missions at Miami Beach Pop by educating patrons about plastic pollution, climate change solutions, shark research, coral restoration, reef safe sunscreen, and more.

Delaney Reynolds, educational activist and founder/CEO of NGO The Sink or Swim Project, a student at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science, leads the festival's efforts as Director of Sustainability.

"We are laser focused on eliminating every type of plastic use at the Festival, by implementing BYOBottle and reusable cup rental programs, providing free water refill stations, selling beverages in aluminum cans, and working with vendors to use recyclable or biodegradable utensils," shares Reynolds. "I am also thrilled to finally unveil our ECOasis partners. We are curating a groundbreaking group of environmental organizations so that festival attendees can learn about a variety of sustainability issues, as well as what they can do to help solve them, within our local community of South Florida and beyond."

The three-day Miami Beach Pop experience will also spotlight sustainable event practices behind the scenes. The Festival has already begun to make an impact with its collaborative Beach Clean-Up Series with Send it 4 the Sea, at different locations throughout Miami and its beaches. Miami Beach Pop aims to be plastic free and eliminate single-use plastic from the festival through the sale of canned water, and with a reusable cup rental program alongside free water refill stations. The Festival is a member of the BYOBottle campaign, an initiative led by headlining artist Jack Johnson. BYOBottle actively encourages festival attendees to bring reusable water bottles in another effort to reduce plastic waste, and also provides water refill stations for artists and touring personnel backstage and throughout the festival site. Food, beverage, and merchandise vendors at Miami Beach Pop will be held accountable by organizers to provide only recyclable or biodegradable utensils and related items. Additionally, the festival is dedicated to caring for our oceanfront home on the shore of Miami Beach. A volunteer program in partnership with Clean Vibes will spearhead cleanup efforts of the beach before, during, and after the festival. Miami Beach Pop has proudly announced a financial commitment that one dollar per ticket per day will be donated to local non-profit organizations that focus on sustainability education and change.

"We are excited to work with Miami Beach Pop organizers in their journey to eliminate single-use plastics, and to partner with a Festival that truly wants to fundamentally change the standards for sustainable event operation," says Dave Doebler, founder of VolunteerCleanup.org and sustainability advisor to the festival. "In our first conversation, the organizers made it clear that they wanted to not only respect the ecosystem, but also provide attendees with the knowledge and opportunities to be part of positive impact both during and after the event."

The Festival will be held on the shore of South Beach between 5th and 10th Streets, adjacent to the beachfront Lummus Park and the iconic Ocean Drive. Miami Beach Pop celebrates its home by reflecting the city's extraordinary cultural diversity with a groundbreaking selection of artists, many playing Miami Beach for the first time, spanning an incredibly wide range of genres and cultural backgrounds. The Festival aims to connect artists and fans through shared moments of inspiration and is proud to present a showcase of musicians that champion positivity and connection.

The complete Miami Beach Pop Festival 2019 lineup by day is below:

MIAMI BEACH POP FESTIVAL DAILY LINEUPS:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Jack Johnson

Juanes

Nile Rodgers and Chic

Jessie Reyez

Bomba Estereo

Margo Price

Two Feet

DJ Windows 98 (Win Butler of Arcade Fire)

Magic City Hippies

Roosevelt Collier

Spam Allstars

Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble

All Star Celebration of Bob Marley

Feat. Stephen Marley & Very Special Guests

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Daddy Yankee

Kygo

Maggie Rogers

The Roots

T-Pain

Natti Natasha

Brytiago

Chelsea Cutler

Kim Petras

Monsieur Perine

Magic Giant

The Hip Abduction

Reignwolf

Steven A. Clark

Afrobeta

Richie Hell

Zander

Sol Jam

Feat. Nile Rodgers & Very Special Guests

Frost School of Music American Music Ensemble with Ben Folds

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Chance the Rapper

The Raconteurs

Leon Bridges

Sean Paul

Chromeo (DJ Set)

Quinn XCII

Gryffin

Lali

Rauw Alejandro

Cimafunk

Ashe

Dividalo

Faith Unity Gospel Service

Fienberg Fisher K-8 Rock Ensemble

Culinary Host Michael Schwartz, a James Beard award-winning chef-restaurateur, will curate the culinary lineup at Miami Beach Pop Festival with a nod to the city's cross-cultural cuisine. Known for a fresh, simple, seasonal ingredient-focused approach, Schwartz's flagship location Michael's Genuine Food & Drink has been beloved by locals and visitors alike since 2007, and now joins The Genuine Hospitality Group's other restaurants, including growing pizzeria brand Harry's Pizzeria and Genuine Pizza. Schwartz will work collaboratively with Miami Beach Pop to select iconic local staples that representMiami's delicious, diverse world of cuisine.

Attendees of Miami Beach Pop can indulge in a vacation or staycation with an immersive experience at one of the historic, art deco hotels along Ocean Drive, just steps away from the festival site. Hotel packages, including lodging and event tickets, can be purchased at www.MiamiBeachPop.com. MiamiBeach Pop will provide attendees with a detailed travel and transportation plan, encouraging ridesharing and public transport to reduce the festival's carbon footprint, designed collaboratively alongside the City of Miami Beach to ensure a comfortable and safe experience for all festival guests and local residents.

For additional details, ticket information, and more, please visit www.MiamiBeachPop.com.

3-Day and 1-Day General Admission and VIP Passes are on sale now exclusively atwww.MiamiBeachPop.com. Re-entry will be permitted for three-day passholders to explore the vibrant local neighborhood of Miami Beach. For more information about ticketing, VIP offerings and payment plans, please visit: www.MiamiBeachPop.com.

