Madlib Returns With New Track Featuring Black Thought and Your Old Droog

The visionary musician Madlib has introduced his new single "REEKYOD," featuring the lyrical prowess of Black Thought and Your Old Droog.

Madlib, the mastermind behind countless classics, makes his grand debut on his very own label, Madlib Invazion. The single artwork is a collaboration with the talented Mathieu Bitton (Lenny Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Prince).

"REEKYOD" serves as more than a song; it's a manifesto of artistic independence and musical brilliance, a celebration of real rhymes, mesmerizing beats, and the unbreakable bond between emcee and producer. “Everything I spit, shine/Imma get mine, regardless” Droog boasts, comfortable over the beat that he foresees his own success. “REEKYOD” serves as more than a song—it's a declaration of artistic freedom and a celebration of hip-hop's enduring legacy by three musicians who play distinct and vital roles within the genre.

"This is strictly for the honorees. Madlib is in his bag per usual and YOD is more than a force to be reckoned with. Simply complex, this piece is high art. Triple threat. Instant classique,” says Black Thought.

“It’s an honor to be inducted into the heavyweight class of hip hop,” Droog shares. “To be able to spar with one of the greatest MC’s on a beat by the greatest producer is a dream come true. Look out for the Madlib x YOD album coming soon."

For Madlib, “REEKYOD” arrives in the wake of another Your Old Droog collaboration, “DBZ” feat. Method Man and Denzel Curry. 2024 is also a year of anniversaries for the famed producer — the 20th anniversary of the classic Madvillainy (2004) with the late MF DOOM (which also celebrated a certified gold record) and the 10th anniversary of the Freddie Gibz collaboration Piñata. In honor of the latter’s milestone, Madlib and Gibbs announced a joint tour. This year, his group Jahari Massamba Unit with Karriem Riggins released YHWH is LOVE. The year prior, he worked on projects with Liberation 2 (with Talib Kweli) and Champagne for Breakfast (with DJ Muggs and Meyheim Lauren). “REEKYOD” is Madlib’s first release since his album Sound Ancestors (2021).

Madlib Live

May 10, 2024 - BOSTON *

May 11, 2024 - NYC *

May 19, 2024 - CHICAGO *

May 24, 2024 - LONDON *

May 26, 2024 - LONDON (SOLO DJ SET)

May 30, 2024 - BARCELONA *

*with Freddie Gibbs

About Madlib

Prolific in scope and a legend in many circles, Madlib needs little introduction. Madlib, is a legendary producer, artist, and musician hailed for his groundbreaking contributions to hip-hop, jazz, and experimental music. Madlib's production style is marked by its eclecticism, drawing inspiration from jazz, soul, funk, and world music. His use of unconventional sampling techniques and his knack for creating immersive sonic landscapes have earned him a devoted following among music enthusiasts and fellow artists alike. Beyond his solo work, Madlib has collaborated with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and beyond, including Kanye West, MF DOOM (as Madvillain), J Dilla, Freddie Gibbs, and Erykah Badu, among others. His production credits span a wide range of genres, showcasing his versatility and artistic vision.

Since his early days with Stones Throw Records in the early 2000s to now, he’s played a pivotal role in the development of contemporary music. His affinity for jazz and samples shifted the sound of hip-hop throughout the decade. Madlib’s avant-garde thinking drew him into circles with the late musicians J Dilla and MF DOOM, both of whom collaborated on two separate classic albums alongside Madlib; Complex just this year wrote an ode to Madvillainy’s everlasting and growing popularity. Culture continues to find new things attributed to Madlib, while he continues to find new ways to expand his sonic palette. His ability to blend genres seamlessly and push the boundaries of traditional production techniques has earned him a dedicated fan base and a legacy as one of the most innovative producers of his generation.

About Your Old Droog

When Your Old Droog first entered the Hip-Hop scene a decade ago, he was cloaked in anonymity. The Ukraine-born, Brooklyn bred rap phenomenon was known solely for his sharp, punchy lyrics wrapped in a gruff delivery. Some speculated who was the man behind the sophisticated wordplay. He finally came into the light with his eponymous debut release, the catalyst for what has become a prolific career. Through eight LP’s and ten EP’s, Your Old Droog has crystallized his place in Hip-Hop as the erudite rapper who can tackle any beat with precision; a product of the underground, yet designed for the mainstream. With his new project Movie, YOD is in a new era, where his days of being the dark horse in rap are over. He has countless co-signs from some of the greatest to ever touch a mic, and now he’s finally geared to join them.

Credit: Mathieu Bitton @candytman

