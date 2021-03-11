Metro Art Presents 'Waiting In The Light' by Nailah Hunter

In collaboration with Leaving Records, Metro Art Presents "Waiting in the Light," an original composition by classically trained Los Angeles multi-instrumentalist Nailah Hunter. The 21 minute soundscape is available to transit riders (and everyone) for free download and streaming from now through April 26 on Soundcloud.

Inspired by the morning light in Union Station's Historic Ticketing Hall and the luminous anticipation felt before embarking on a long journey, "Waiting in the Light" showcases Hunter's harp to create a shimmering sonic landscape for restoration and healing. The piece also features flute by Cadmar Fitzhugh.

A multi-instrumentalist and composer, Hunter has been hailed by Flood Magazine as "carving a singular lane for herself alongside champions of the modern new age movement." She combines harp, synth, found sounds and voice to create music that promotes healing and self-awareness for herself and the listener. Her ambient compositions conjure unique aural locations forged by imagination, drawing listeners into a tranquil world of rest, contemplation and color. Her recent releases include Bassin Bleu (Mexican Summer), Spells (Leaving Records), and Black Valhalla (single available on Bandcamp) which was created to support the Loveland Foundation.

"Waiting in the Light" is one of four original soundscapes that will be presented on digital channels in collaboration with LA's @leavingrecords over the course of 2021.