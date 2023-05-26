Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'

Parker’s bluesy guitar lines and vocals by Justin Hicks—along with a live video of Ndegeocello’s band performing the song in the studio.

It’s the latest single to be revealed from the multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer’s forthcoming Blue Note debut The Omnichord Real Book, a visionary album out June 16 that taps into a broad spectrum of her musical roots with guest artists including Jason Moran, Ambrose Akinmusire, Brandee Younger, Julius Rodriguez, Mark Guiliana, Cory Henry, Joan As Police Woman, and others.

Meshell has also announced new tour dates to her upcoming performance schedule, which includes appearances at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York City on June 21 and Napa Valley on July 29, as well as concerts in Detroit, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Boston, and more. See below for a full list of confirmed tour dates or visit here.

“This album is about the way we see old things in new ways,” Meshell explains. “Everything moved so quickly when my parents died. Changed my view of everything and myself in the blink of an eye. As I sifted through the remains of their life together, I found my first Real Book, the one my father gave me. I took their records, the ones I grew up hearing, learning, remembering.

My mother gifted me with her ache, I carry the melancholy that defined her experience and, in turn, my experience of this thing called life calls me to disappear into my imagination and to hear the music.”

MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO – 2023 TOUR DATES:

June 7: Count Basie Center for the Arts – Red Bank, NJ

June 8: Burlington Discover Jazz Festival – Burlington, VT

June 9: Center for the Arts of Homer – Homer, NY

June 10: New Center Park – Detroit, MI

June 13: Dakota – Minneapolis, MN

June 14: Dakota – Minneapolis, MN

June 15: Turner Hall Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

June 16: Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

June 18: Terrace Theater @ The Kennedy Center – Washington, DC

June 20: The Ardmore Music Hall – Ardmore, PA

June 21: Blue Note Jazz Festival @ Sony Hall – New York, NY

June 23: Boch Center – Boston, MA

July 29: Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa – Napa, CA

Aug. 11: We Out Here Festival – Wimborne, UK

Nov. 19: City Winery Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh, PA