MerleFest Shares Full 2024 Lineup, Adds Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Larkin Poe, Lukas Nelson & POTR And More

MerleFest, presented by Window World, has added Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Larkin Poe, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Sierra Hull, Dan Tyminski Band, and more to its 2024 lineup.

Taking place April 25-28 on the campus of Wilkes Community College, the 36th annual celebration of "traditional plus" music and founding legend, Doc Watson, promises an unforgettable weekend featuring a treasure trove of A-list talent, including first-time performers as well as familiar MerleFest veterans.

Also joining this year's docket is Grammy award winning outfit Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart, decorated songwriter Brandy Clark (up for a staggering six Grammy nominations this year), fast-rising country fixture Nick Shoulders, and over two dozen others. View the complete lineup below.

MerleFest continues to deliver one-of-a-kind programming that pays equal homage to pioneers of the folk movement alongside fresh and burgeoning voices. Last year, the festival commemorated both its 35th year in operation and Doc Watson's 100th birthday. Drawing over 75,000 patrons to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains each spring, MerleFest's well-attested “traditional plus” experience maintains its title as one of the most iconic musical pilgrimages of its time.

MerleFest's full 2024 lineup includes Old Crow Medicine Show, Turnpike Troubadours, The Teskey Brothers, Nickel Creek, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Larkin Poe, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Steep Canyon Rangers, Dan Tyminski Band, Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, The Earls of Leicester, Sierra Hull, Brandy Clark, Shinyribs, Nick Shoulders, Willie Watson, Peter Rowan, Scythian, Donna the Buffalo, Jim Lauderdale, Kruger Brothers, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, S.G. Goodman, New Dangerfield, Chatham County Line, Chatham Rabbits, John McEuen, Willie Carlisle, Adeem the Artist, The Last Revel, Twisted Pine, The Sensational Barnes Brothers, The Waybacks, Nefesh Mountain, Them Coulee Boys, Buffalo Nichols, Evan Honer, Jake Kohn, Wyatt Ellis, Colby T. Helms & the Virginia Creepers, Palmyra, Alexa Rose, Andy May, Arkansauce, Ashes & Arrows, “B” Townes, Banknotes, Bob Margolin, Carol Rifkin, Carolina Detour, Charles Welch, Corey Harris, Ettore Buzzini, Falling Timber Band, Goldpine, Gravity Check Juggling, The Harris Brothers, The InterACTtive Theater of Jef, Into the Fog, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, JigJam, Joe Smothers, Josh Goforth, Kyshona, The Langan Band, Laura Boosinger, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch's Kitchen, New Found Gap, Pete & Joan Wernick, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, Presley Barker, Roan Street Ramblers, Roy Book Binder, The Silent Comedy, The Sullivan Sisters, T. Michael Coleman, The Tan & Sober Gentlemen, Tony Williamson, Uwade, and Wayne Henderson.

For artist performance dates, visit merlefest.org/lineup.

MerleFest 2024 tickets are available now. For general admission passes, as well as patio seating, reserved seating, camping, parking, and more, please visit merlefest.org/purchase.