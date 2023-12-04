MerleFest Shares Full 2024 Lineup, Adds Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Larkin Poe, Lukas Nelson & POTR And More

MerleFest 2024 tickets are available now.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
YOASOBI Release New Song 'Biri-Biri' Celebrating One Year Anniversary Of Nintendo's Pokém Photo 2 YOASOBI Release New Song 'Biri-Biri'
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center Photo 3 Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

MerleFest Shares Full 2024 Lineup, Adds Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Larkin Poe, Lukas Nelson & POTR And More

MerleFest, presented by Window World, has added Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Larkin Poe, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Sierra Hull, Dan Tyminski Band, and more to its 2024 lineup.

Taking place April 25-28 on the campus of Wilkes Community College, the 36th annual celebration of "traditional plus" music and founding legend, Doc Watson, promises an unforgettable weekend featuring a treasure trove of A-list talent, including first-time performers as well as familiar MerleFest veterans.

Also joining this year's docket is Grammy award winning outfit Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart, decorated songwriter Brandy Clark (up for a staggering six Grammy nominations this year), fast-rising country fixture Nick Shoulders, and over two dozen others. View the complete lineup below. 

MerleFest continues to deliver one-of-a-kind programming that pays equal homage to pioneers of the folk movement alongside fresh and burgeoning voices. Last year, the festival commemorated both its 35th year in operation and Doc Watson's 100th birthday. Drawing over 75,000 patrons to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains each spring, MerleFest's well-attested “traditional plus” experience maintains its title as one of the most iconic musical pilgrimages of its time.

MerleFest's full 2024 lineup includes Old Crow Medicine Show, Turnpike Troubadours, The Teskey Brothers, Nickel Creek, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Larkin Poe, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Steep Canyon Rangers, Dan Tyminski Band, Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, The Earls of Leicester, Sierra Hull, Brandy Clark, Shinyribs, Nick Shoulders, Willie Watson, Peter Rowan, Scythian, Donna the Buffalo, Jim Lauderdale, Kruger Brothers, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, S.G. Goodman, New Dangerfield, Chatham County Line, Chatham Rabbits, John McEuen, Willie Carlisle, Adeem the Artist, The Last Revel, Twisted Pine, The Sensational Barnes Brothers, The Waybacks, Nefesh Mountain, Them Coulee Boys, Buffalo Nichols, Evan Honer, Jake Kohn, Wyatt Ellis, Colby T. Helms & the Virginia Creepers, Palmyra, Alexa Rose, Andy May, Arkansauce, Ashes & Arrows, “B” Townes, Banknotes, Bob Margolin, Carol Rifkin, Carolina Detour, Charles Welch, Corey Harris, Ettore Buzzini, Falling Timber Band, Goldpine, Gravity Check Juggling, The Harris Brothers, The InterACTtive Theater of Jef, Into the Fog, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, JigJam, Joe Smothers, Josh Goforth, Kyshona, The Langan Band, Laura Boosinger, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch's Kitchen, New Found Gap, Pete & Joan Wernick, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, Presley Barker, Roan Street Ramblers, Roy Book Binder, The Silent Comedy, The Sullivan Sisters, T. Michael Coleman, The Tan & Sober Gentlemen, Tony Williamson, Uwade, and Wayne Henderson.

For artist performance dates, visit merlefest.org/lineup.

MerleFest 2024 tickets are available now. For general admission passes, as well as patio seating, reserved seating, camping, parking, and more, please visit merlefest.org/purchase.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kasabian Announce Massive Homecoming Show Summer Solstice II Photo
Kasabian Announce Massive Homecoming Show Summer Solstice II

Kasabian, one of the UK's best and biggest bands, are set to play a massive headline show at Victoria Park in their Leicester hometown on Saturday July 6th. Without doubt, it will be one of the highlights of next year. It's been ten years since Kasabian last played Victoria Park and this forthcoming show will be even better.

2
Joshua Bell Announces a Return to Australia in 2024 for a Solo Concert Tour Photo
Joshua Bell Announces a Return to Australia in 2024 for a Solo Concert Tour

Joshua Bell announces his return to Australia in 2024 for a solo concert tour. The acclaimed violinist will be performing in Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide, with the UKARIA shows in Adelaide already sold out.

3
KISS Becomes First U.S. Band To Go Fully Virtual and Stage Avatar Show Photo
KISS Becomes First U.S. Band To Go Fully Virtual and Stage Avatar Show

KISS, the legendary rock band known for electrifying live performances over a 50 year career and sales of more than 100 million records worldwide, is marking the end of its physical existence by crossing into the digital world. 

4
Video: Parisian Psych-Rock Band HOWLIN JAWS Releases New Video Single, Bewitched Me Photo
Video: Parisian Psych-Rock Band HOWLIN' JAWS Releases New Video Single, 'Bewitched Me'

Watch the new video single, 'Bewitched Me,' from Parisian psych-rock band HOWLIN' JAWS!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
HADESTOWN