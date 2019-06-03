MercyMe's Imagine Nation Tour Comes To Radio City Music Hall This Fall

The Madison Square Garden Company and Rush Concerts announced today that MercyMe will take the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:00PM.

Since their debut in 2001, GRAMMY® nominated, multiple American Music Award and Dove Award winners MercyMe have sold more than 9 million units in CD, single and DVD sales, garnered more than 58 No. 1 multi-format radio singles and four consecutive mainstream radio hits with "I Can Only Imagine," "Here With Me," "Homesick," and "So Long Self." MercyMe made history in 2014 as "I Can Only Imagine" surpassed 2 million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum and double-platinum in the digital domain. The album containing the hit "Almost There" recently received triple platinum certification from the RIAA.

In 2009, Billboard named MercyMe's "Word Of God Speak" the No. 1 Song of The Decade and the group the No. 1 Artist of the Decade in both the Christian Songs and Christian AC Songs categories, recognizing them as one of the industry's most notable talents. MercyMe's eighth studio album, the RIAA Certified Gold "Welcome To The New," garnered two GRAMMY® nods and four radio hits. "LIFER," their latest chart- topping, GMA Dove Award winning and GRAMMY® nominated album, includes the RIAA certified gold, GRAMMY® nominated smash hits "Even If" and "Grace Got You."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 7 at 12:00PM and will be available through Ticketmaster Charge By Phone (1-866-858-0008) and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Tickets will also be available in person on Saturday, June 8 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.





