Memphis May Fire Releases Final Single and Visualizer, 'Your Turn' Before 'Remade in Misery' Album Premieres as a Whole

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE - Matty Mullins (vocals), Kellen McGregor (guitar), Cory Elder (bass), and Jake Garland (drums) - have shared "Your Turn" from their upcoming seventh album Remade in Misery. Watch the visualizer here.



"'Your Turn' is our ninth and final single before the album comes out as a whole," Mullins says. "It's been such a wild and rewarding ride to release music in such a non-traditional way, especially because even this far along, we're still so excited about each and every song! We're thrilled to share that we will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the 'Your Turn' tee in our merch store to Food for the Hungry, whose mission is to end all forms of human poverty by providing life-changing development programs, disaster relief, and advocacy. Our donation will be specifically allocated toward their relief efforts for those affected by the war in Ukraine."



Each song drop from Remade in Misery thus far has had a philanthropic element and has been accompanied by a piece of charity-driven merch that is available at the band's online store. Remade in Misery arrives on June 3 via longtime label Rise Records. Pre-order it here.



Last summer, Memphis May Fire dropped a series of singles, which accumulated nearly 50 million streams combined. The new material was repeatedly lauded by Revolver, SiriusXM, Loudwire, WSOU, HM, and beyond.



REMADE IN MISERY TRACK LISTING:

"Blood & Water"

"Bleed Me Dry"

"Somebody"

"Death Inside"

"The American Dream"

"Your Turn"

"Make Believe"

"Misery"

"Left For Dead"

"Only Human"

"The Fight Within"



Memphis May Fire are currently on tour with Dance Gavin Dance, Volumes, and Moon Tooth.

The band will next hit the road on a headline run, presented by SiriusXM's Octane, this summer. The "Remade in Misery" Tour will include support from Ashes to New, Rain City Drive, and Wolves at The Gate. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6. All dates are below.



MEMPHIS MAY FIRE ON TOUR

WITH DANCE GAVIN DANCE, VOLUMES, + MOON TOOTH:

5/6 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

5/7 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

5/9 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

5/10 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

5/11 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

5/13 - Richmond, VA - The National

5/14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5/15 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

5/17 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Concert Hall

5/19 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Auditorium

5/20 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnace



WITH FROM ASHES TO NEW, RAIN CITY DRIVE, + WOLVES AT THE GATE:

6/24 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

6/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave

6/26 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

6/28 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre

6/29 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

6/30 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

7/2 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

7/3 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot

7/5 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

7/6 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

7/8 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

7/9 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

7/11 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

7/12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

7/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand at the Complex*

7/15 - Seattle, WA - The Croc*

7/16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom*

7/17 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre*

7/19 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

7/20 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

7/22 - San Diego, CA - Soma - Sidestage

7/23 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford at Virgin

7/24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

7/26 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom

7/27 - Austin, TX - Emo's

7/28 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

7/30 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

7/31 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

8/2 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

8/3 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

