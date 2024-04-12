Melvin Crispell, III Releases New Single 'Hold On' from Upcoming EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From GRAMMY®, Dove and Stellar Award-nominated artist Melvin Crispell, III comes the new single "Hold On" from his upcoming EP.

The high-energy track sizzles with the artistic versatility and spirited performance that has made Crispell one of the most exciting breakout talents to watch, as the chart-topper preps a new release for an EP project this summer. The EP will be a captivating collection of a range of gospel favorites, with Crispell honoring his artistic influences and contemporaries with his newly-recorded adaptations.

“Hold On” is his second single, following the release of his EP’s first single, his soul-stirring ballad performing CeCe Winans’ “He’s Never Failed Me Yet.”

The two-time GRAMMY nominee infuses his own distinctive rendition of the original Tye Tribbett track into a vibrant anthem of encouragement and unwavering faith, using his vocal prowess to bring light and positivity. With its uplifting melody and powerful lyrics, “Hold On” inspires listeners to overcome hardships through faith and reassurance that everything will be alright.

Having kicked off his solo journey after winning Season 9 of BET’s gospel competition “Sunday Best,” in 2019, Melvin Crispell, III has made an unforgettable mark in the industry with two full-length albums thus far. Garnering two GRAMMY nominations, two Dove Award nominations, and a Stellar Award nomination among other accolades, Crispell continues to fuel his calling to impact and inspire others through gospel. His single “God Is,” featured from his second album, No Failure garnered a nomination for Best Gospel Performance/Song at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, marking his second nod in that esteemed category. Performing in select cities across the nation, details on his upcoming appearances can be found HERE.

Photo Credit: JR Roseborough