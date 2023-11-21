Mellow Island Festival Unveils Lineup For Debut Edition With Dan Ghenacia, Serge Devant, Carlita, Shimza & More

The likes of Dan Ghenacia, Serge Devant, Shimza, Carlita and more are all set to feature at Mellow Island over NYE;

The all new Mellow Island is an invitation to discover the extraordinary beauty of Caribbean island paradise Saint Martin in the French West Indies. From December 29th to January 3rd 2024, the island's most stunning venues will host headliners such as Dan Ghenacia, Serge Deviant, Shimza, Carlita, Notre Dame, Ramyen, Jenia Tarsal, Saraga, Chambord (hybrid live), Villanova, Nico Morano and many more.

The splendour of Saint Martin has to be seen to be believed. It boasts stunning beaches, sweeping ocean views, plenty of rich green jungle, luxury villas, high rise hills and plenty of hidden swimming pools all ready for you to explore. This unique festival mixes up world-class music, art, and breathtaking scenery, sunsets and sunrises with like-minded music lovers and is a perfect way to see in the New Year.

In all over 20 artists will play across six days with parties running through the afternoon and into the evenings. There will be five events on the beach, as well as across three stunning venues, plus there will be a wellness centre to recharge your soul and so much more with a fresh soundtrack from the best DJs from the worlds of house, tech, electro, minimal and Afro.

The venues include Coco Beach, a charming boho spot located on the famous Orient Beach with towering palm trees and white sand beneath your feet. Rainbow Cafe is another unique spot and the number one beach club on the island that offers organic design and great sound systems, and finally Java is a small paradise located in Grand Case that blends local cultures and customs with unreal views out to sea.

Musically, Mellow Island is expertly curated with international stars and red-hot newcomers all bringing their A-game including Carlita, Shimza, Dan Ghenacia, Serge Devant, Notre Dame, Ramyen, Jenia Tarsol, Saraga, Chambord (Hybrid-Live), Villanova, Nico Morano, Nhii, Amour Propre, Nomis, Sound of Bam, Driss, Aaron Julian and Benyebe.

Mellow is a pop up party concept imagined and curated by Ramyen. Hailing from France, this visionary artist has transcended borders,spreading his unique style and infectious energy to party gurus and music enthusiasts across the globe. Ramyen's journey is not just about music; it's about creating unforgettable experiences and fostering connections that resonate with the heart and soul of his audience.

Mellow Island is here to soothe your soul and enrich your life as one year ends and another one starts. Make sure you are a part of the first historic edition by getting your tickets now at https://shotgun.live/fr/festivals/mellow-island-in-sxm-29th-of-december-to-3rd-january