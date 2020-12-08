Melissa McCarty & Kelly McLear Announce 'Killer Genes' Podcast

Two-time Emmy nominated journalists Melissa McCarty and Kelly McLear are renowned for their work on nationally syndicated true crime television series "Crime Watch Daily," HLN's "Sex & Murder," Oxygen's "Accident, Suicide or Murder," Crime Con, and "Central Ave." The acclaimed reporters have now joined forces to launch Killer Genes the podcast. The debut case for Season One of Killer Genes features an exclusive on "The Black Widower" (Thomas Randolph) who speaks for the first time from Death Row. The debut episodes kicking off Killer Genes air on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Thomas Randolph has been married six times, and two of his wives are dead from gunshot wounds. Randolph has lived through two murder trials, and is now speaking exclusively to Killer Genes from death row in Nevada, for the first time. Tune in to hear why the so-called serial killer says he is innocent and why he may very well be granted a new trial! Killer Genes has breaking details in the Supreme Court Case.

The 2-part episodes will stun and compel listeners as he gets candid about being dubbed a socio and psychopath by Las Vegas prosecutors, recounts his two murder trials 30 years apart, and reveals personal details of his relationships with all six wives. The Killer Genes episodes surrounding Randolph will include never before heard accounts of the two murder trials, as well as exclusive interviews with Randolph's daughter and mother, both speaking for the first time.

BREAKING!! Killer Genes has exclusively obtained audio from Randolph's recent Supreme Court hearing for a new trial. Legally this is an unprecedented case, with the decision coming in any day now. The reasons Randolph could qualify for a new trial are breaches in using Prior Bad Acts and a possible violation of the Zana law.

What sets Melissa McCarty and Kelly McLear apart from other true-crime podcasts is the storytelling, going directly to the source with the victims and the accused, and using their 30 years of combined investigative journalism experience to tell true crime cases in a way you've never heard before.

