Melissa Etheridge's 'I'm Not Broken' Tour is Coming to Tacoma

Grammy Award-winning rockstar and activist Melissa Etheridge will bring her I'm Not Broken Tour to Tacoma's Pantages Theater on Friday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55 and are on sale now.

The tour begins March 14 at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, CA, and will take Etheridge to several stops across the West Coast and Gulf Coast before finishing on April 20 at the Millennium Theatre in Tunica, MS.

The tour comes as the next chance for fans to catch Melissa on the stage following her critically acclaimed Broadway engagement, My Window at Circle in the Square Theatre. The three-month long run began in September of 2023, just a year after her return to theater in her one woman show, My Window – A Journey Through Life. She also released her recent memoir Talking to My Angels on September 5 which debuted at #9 on the New York Times Bestseller list.

Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew, and Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993).

The collection featured the massive hits, "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance.

In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single, "I Want to Come Over." Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996. Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America's favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades.

Since her notable rise to fame, Melissa has continued to release several critically acclaimed recordings including, This Is M.E., Memphis Rock & Soul, and The Medicine Show. On September 17, 2021, Melissa released her most recent studio project, titled One Way Out.

