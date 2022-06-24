Meghan Trainor Announces Fourth Full-Length Album 'Takin' It Back'

She's back! GRAMMY® Award-winning, global superstar Meghan Trainor has announced her anxiously awaited fourth full-length album, Takin' It Back, arriving October 21st, 2022 via Epic Records. Pre-order/pre-save here.

﻿This time around, she made a conscious decision to hark back to the signature sound she introduced on her 2015 full-length debut, TITLE, and bring it forward to today.

About the album, Meghan said, "I tried to do the doo-wop feel I had at the beginning of my career, but the 2022 version of it. This is from the new Meghan who is a wife and mom with a baby. This is from me right now. I decided to give the people what they want, but with my spices added to it. I wanted to make my Title 2.0."

To bring the record to life, she worked closely alongside a "core squad" of Gian Stone, Federico Vindver, Sean Douglas, and little brother Justin Trainor out of her own home studio. Musically, she integrates doo-wop and classic harmonies into one anthem after another taking you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence.

It's embodied on the bold and bright new single "Bad For Me," featuring Teddy Swims, out today. The track finds the powerhouse tapping into her doo-wop roots once more with a whole lot of fresh fire. Throwback harmonies underline a simmering groove as she opens up lyrically.

On the chorus, she urges, "Please don't make promises that you can't keep. Your best intentions end up hurting me." Meanwhile, Teddy appears with a seismic and show-stopping vocal turn of his own. Together, they uplift the lyrics with undeniable energy.

Directed by Thom Kerr (Iggy Azalea, Kim Petras), the accompanying video finds Meghan and Teddy in a symbolic and surreal world full of flowers. As the video fluctuates between different landscapes, it showcases the journey that writing and recording this song has taken Meghan on. It's one in which she has found light and new beginnings in distancing herself from toxic relationships.

Regarding "Bad For Me," Meghan commented, "My dad actually sent me Teddy's video for 'Broke', and I've been so obsessed with him ever since. It's a dream to record with someone who has that good of a voice, and he's the sweetest guy ever. The song is a true story for me. It's about how I stood up for myself and took a step back from a relationship that was hurting me more than anything. It's hard to do, but I needed to in order to feel better."

Meghan and Teddy will be performing "Bad For Me," for the first time, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Friday, June 24th. Get ready for more very soon as Meghan takes it back in 2022.

Watch the new music video here: