Megan Thee Stallion, Pink Sweat$, Lil Keed and More to Headline FADER FORT

A3C has partnered with THE FADER to bring FADER FORT to Atlanta for the 15th annual A3C Festival & Conference from October 8-10 at Center Stage featuring performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Pink Sweat$, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit and many more to be announced.

The FADER FORT is one of today's most anticipated live music events, offering unparalleled access to influential artists and legendary performances to fans. Since its inception at SXSW in 2002, the FORT remains a fixture in the ever-changing music industry and the place to witness the most significant artists of our generation. Together FADER FORT and A3C will produce an experience that celebrates pioneers in music and diverse communities that they represent.

For the past 14 years the A3C Festival has presented the past, present and future of hip-hop music. This year, the A3C Festival includes a series of unforgettable concerts and experiences celebrating hip-hop icons and showcasing the most exciting artists of tomorrow at premier venues across Atlanta.





