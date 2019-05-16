Meet Third Eye Blind In Las Vegas And Win A Signed Guitar

Some of the most scintillating, inspiring collective moments we've had as a band have been outdoors in the summer exploding with music. On our Summer Gods Tour this summer, we want to create that exact blissed-out state of aliveness, and we want you to be there!

We'll fly you and a guest to Las Vegas and put you up in a hotel. You'll get access to the pre-concert soundcheck, where we'll hang out and take some photos. Then we'll hook you up with VIP seats for our concert on August 2nd-right at the soundboard! You'll also get to take home a signed guitar.

To enter to win, just donate a minimum of $10 to the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation Ocean Therapy? program to help individuals coping with mental and physical illness access the ocean environment. If you want to give more, you'll get more entries to win as well as some cool merch.

Good luck! We hope to see you in Vegas!





